Production assistant Aaron Colburn stacks beer inside the warehouse at Boulder Beer Company on September 24, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. The Boulder Beer Company was Colorado's first microbrew and the forty-third licensed brewery in the United States.

Helen H. Richardson | Special to the Daily

In 1979, in a goat shed on a small farm in north Boulder, two physics professors and an engineer started Boulder Beer Company, Colorado’s first craft brewery. Forty years later, that once-goat shed brewhouse sells more than 16,000 barrels annually and distributes its beer in 34 states.

But Thursday, just a few months after celebrating its 40th anniversary, Boulder Beer Company announced it is shrinking operations, laying off 21 employees and ending widespread distribution, which means that its beer will soon be available only at its Boulder brewpub.

Colorado’s oldest craft brewery will still sell its beers in stores across the U.S. through the end of 2019. But starting in the new year, you’ll only be able to find brands such as Mojo IPA and Buffalo Gold at the brewery’s Wilderness Place taproom outside Boulder.

“Boulder Beer has been part of my life for close to 30 years, as it has been for so many of our loyal friends and patrons, and we all want to see it live on,” Gina Day, Boulder Beer’s owner, said in a news release.

With this move, the business will still be able to operate independently “for years to come,” Day said.

