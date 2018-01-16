Comedian Bryan Kellen returns to The Back Bowl for Comedy Night on Jan. 20

Cost: $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show.

EAGLE — When Bryan Kellen made his first appearance at the Comedy Night at the Bowlmor series back in 2007, he was excited — if not a bit anxious — about appearing before a mountain-town audience. With a background that brought him to some of the biggest stages in the country including New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas, he hoped the smaller venue would be a good match for his big, physical comedic style.

Kellen returns, this time without the anxiety, to The Bowlmor Cafe and Lounge, located in The Back Bowl in Eagle, on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8:15 p.m.

A regular at Denver's Comedy Works, Kellen has been anointed "one of the funniest up and coming comics in America" by the National Comedy Hall of Fame and one of the country's Top 100 Comedians by Entertainment Business Journal. Kellen is also a former winner of the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and the Laugh Across America series. He has also appeared on numerous TV comedy specials including a winning appearance on NBC's "Last Comic Standing."

'Always an experience'

Plying an extraordinary style of physical comedy, Kellen has gained some of his best exposure from numerous appearances on late night television, with multiple gigs on the now-defunct George Lopez "Late Night Show," which were so successful that Lopez ultimately brought him along on tour as his opener.

"It's hard to believe that this is Bryan's 11th appearance since we began the Comedy Night Series in 2007, and he always sells out," said owner and general manager Joe Gonzalez. "It's tough to nail him down for a show here because of his touring schedule. But when we do, it's always an experience, to say the least. The guy's energy is undeniable and his timing really gets the crowd going."

Opening the evening for Kellen will be Derrick Stroup. You can count on the fast-paced Stroup taking aim at his own Alabama roots and his stranger-in-a-strange-land status in his new Colorado home. This is his first appearance at the Comedy Night series, now in its eleventh season.

Tickets for Comedy Night at the Bowlmor are on sale for $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl or by phone with a credit card by calling 970-328-BOWL. Discounts are available in advance for larger groups.

For more information, contact The Back Bowl at 970-328-BOWL or go to http://www.thebackbowl.com.