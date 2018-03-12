Comedian Gary Gulman makes Beaver Creek debut March 20

BEAVER CREEK — Gary Gulman is not just another Boston comic. While he hails from the same comedy scene that brought us Denis Leary, Bill Burr, Jay Leno and many others, Gulman's style of telling jokes is all his own.

Gulman will bring his unique blend of comedy and storytelling to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $38 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

20 years of stand-up

Before Gulman became a stand-up comedian, the Boston native, who is now based out of New York, worked as an accountant, a barista, a doorman, a waiter and a high school teacher.

Gulman's background helps set him apart from the standard joke-and-punchline style of comedy to which audiences are accustomed. Gulman doesn't just tell you a joke — he begins with a story, then expertly leads the listener on a journey filled with many hilarious moments and surprises.

Gulman has performed on every late night comedy program, including "Conan," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers." Gulman's most recent stand-up special, "It's About Time," was released on Netflix in 2016.

"A 20-year veteran of the stand-up scene, Mr. Gulman is finally being recognized as one of the country's strongest comedians," wrote The New York Times in 2014, who described the comedian as a "vivid storyteller who turns conventional premises, such as a trip to Trader Joe's, into enthralling, epic tales."

Similar to popular comics Brian Regan and Jim Gaffigan, Gulman has gained a large following primarily through touring around the country as a stand-up comedian. The comic is known for telling stories and jokes to which nearly everyone can relate.