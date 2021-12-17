Comedian Kevin Nealon bringing the laughs to VPAC on Dec. 28

Enjoy an evening of laughter at the Vilar Performing Arts Center with comedian Kevin Nealon on Dec. 28.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Whether you recognize him from roles in “Saturday Night Live,” “Weeds,” “Coneheads,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Grandma’s Boy” or one of the many comedic classics over the years, Kevin Nealon is coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to pump you up with laughter.

Nealon, a stand-up comedian, TV personality and sketch comedy virtuoso, is widely recognized for his nine-year stint as a cast member on SNL, among other notable roles. On SNL, Nealon left a lasting mark and is remembered for, among other things, his Schwarzenegger-esque skit with Dana Carvey in 1987 focused less on exercise and more on humiliation where the two hilariously made famous the line: “We want to pump … you up.”

With his unique sense of humor, profound dry wit and likeable demeanor, Nealon has established himself as one of the premiere theatrical and stand-up comedians of his generation.

Nealon’s nine-year stint with SNL makes him one of the longest running cast members (1986-1995). His reoccurring role as an anchor on the show’s “Weekend Update” made the sketch show a staple, and in 1988, he earned an Emmy Award nomination as part of the SNL writing team.

Most recently, Nealon starred on the TV comedy series “Man With A Plan” during all four seasons. His self-produced, edited and hosted web series Hiking with Kevin is exclusively on his YouTube channel of the same name. In the series, he interviews A-list celebrity friends on hikes throughout the country.

His extensive TV credits include Golden Globe and SAG-nominated “Weeds,” two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime and a number of appearances on “Monk,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Still Standing” and more. Nealon’s extensive film career includes projects such as “Anger Management,” “Eight Crazy Nights,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Just Go With It,” “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” “Joe Dirt,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Grandma’s Boy” and more. As you can see, he enjoys supporting his buddy Adam Sandler in many of his films.

Upcoming performances in the VPAC’s Holiday Series also include A Christmas Carol (Dec. 20); Christmas with The 5 Browns (Dec. 21); Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle (Dec. 27); and The Doo Wop Project – Holidays in Harmony (Dec. 29); among others.

Visit vilarpac.org for more information and tickets.