Comedian Nate Bargatze bringing laugh-out-loud stand-up to Ford Amphitheater

Comedian Nate Bargatze wears a helmet as he appears on stage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Chris Pizzello/AP

If a day without laugher is a day wasted, then Saturday, Aug. 20, will be a day to be sure not to squander when comedian Nate Bargatze performs his critically acclaimed stand-up at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Bargatze has been mentioned in Rolling Stone by Marc Maron as a “comic who should be big” and in Esquire by Jim Gaffigan as “one of the top up and coming comics.” However, it’s hard to argue Bargatze hasn’t already reached stardom in the world of comedy.

The son of a former clown turned world-class magician, Bargatze has two Netflix comedy specials, “The Greatest Average American” and “The Tennessee Kid.” He’s appeared multiple times on late-night TV shows while being one of the first comedians to perform on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” — he also joined in on Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

Bargatze has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Sasquatch, JFL Montreal Comedy and Moontower festivals. He also has a weekly podcast called “Nateland” that tackles the questions no one asks. Recently, he was on the Joe Rogan podcast and was on three WTF podcast episodes.

His first album, “Yelled At By A Clown,” made it to No. 2 on Billboard Top 10 Comedy and his special “Full Time Magic” made it to No. 1. Over the years, he’s performed for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait more than five times.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, the rising stand-up comedian is selling out shows across America. His performances are known for being both clean and relatable.

General admission lawn tickets to see Nate Bargatze at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Saturday, Aug. 20, are $45 and reserved pavilion seating is $65-$75. Visit grfavail.com/event/nate-bargatze for tickets and more information.