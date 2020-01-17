Comedian Tom Papa brings laughs to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday

Tom Papa has worked with Jerry Seinfeld, Matt Damon and Jim Gaffigan among others.

Special to the Daily

Tom Papa, a comedian who’s been active since 1993, will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

Papa grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey, which borders the Hudson River in the Greater New York Tristate area. His brother, Bob Papa, is a sportscaster most known for being the voice of the New York Giants. He started his comedic career performing in the city, and eventually, he developed a relationship with Jerry Seinfeld after they met at the Comedy Cellar. He and Seinfeld maintained their relationship: Papa voiced Splitz and Klauss Vanderhayden in Seinfeld’s 2007 animated feature “Bee Movie,” and hosted the Seinfeld-produced NBC reality panel game show “The Marriage Ref.”

Papa also developed a friendship with “Seinfeld” co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Benes) and starred alongside her in CBS’s “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

The comedians projects, of course, aren’t entirely connected to the show about nothing. He’s recorded several stand-up specials, which are available for streaming across platforms. However, he’s perhaps most known for his work in radio.

Currently, he hosts his Sirius XM show entitled “Come to Papa.” He also works on “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune,” where he and Fortune Feimster interview comedians and celebrities on Sirius’ station Netflix is a Joke.

He writes and performs a version of the classic radio play, Come to Papa Live, and mashes the script up with his comedic routine. Actors on the radio play have included Matt Damon, whom he worked with on the film “The Informant,” as well as John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Andy Richter and Jim Gaffigan.

Papa appears regularly on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” and recently became the head writer for “Live From Here,” a modern radio comedy variety show that started in Minnesota in 2016.

Papa’s show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

If you go …

What: Tom Papa

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $48

More information: Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.