Comedians descend on the Back Bowl in Eagle Saturday

if you go ... What: Comedy Night at the Bowlmor When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:15 p.m. Where: The Back Bowl, Eagle Cost: $19 in advance, $22 day of More information: Call the Bowlmor Lounge at the Back Bowl at 970-328-2695 ext. 12, or go to www.thebackbowl.com

Comedian Brandt Tobler will make an appearance at Comedy Night at the Bowlmor Saturday at 8:15 p.m., at the Back Bowl in Eagle.

Tobler has taken Denver’s famously robust live-comedy scene by storm, prompting questions such as, “Where has this guy been?” In reality, he’s been in plain sight, albeit slightly to the north, for much of his life and career.

Raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the comedian, author and actor has quietly been building his resumé. His ability to engage an audience with tales of personal experience and observations is earning him a reputation as a great storyteller in comedy today. He calls himself a “connoisseur of chaos” and each show proves an opportunity for spontaneity and unbridled revelation.

In 2018, while working his way through the usual collection of small clubs and dive bars throughout the region, Brandt was named the Best-Undiscovered Comedian from Wyoming, paving the way to an invitation to tour overseas entertaining U.S. troops and to gigs at some of the top clubs in the country.

He has appeared on Comedy Central, Fox and ESPN and has recorded two CDs, both of which immediately found the #1 slot in its category on iTunes and Amazon. Always looking for new ways to spread the gospel of comedy, the podcast has become a favorite conduit for disseminating his unique brand of humor. He is currently host of the award-winning podcast, The 31, and is a regular on a gaggle of other popular comedy podcasts. Tobler’s great love, though, is still writing, and his highly regarded memoir, “Free Roll,” came out two years ago.

Opening the night will be Comedy Works mainstay Alan Bromwell. Bromwell has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada and was a winner of Comedy Works’ Clean Comedy Search and a finalist in its New Faces competition.

Now in its second decade, the ‘Comedy Night’ series has collaborated with the famous Comedy Works club in Denver to bring the region’s top comedy headliners and opening acts to the area. Tickets are on sale now for $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. Group rates are available. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Back Bowl, or by phone with a credit card.

