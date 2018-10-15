Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail
October 15, 2018
Legendary comics Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Their show, "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't," will showcase new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.
The performance will also feature Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers and renowned pianist and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” band member Jeff Babko.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 19, and will be available for purchase at http://www.whistlepigvail.com.
