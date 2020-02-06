Comedy, doo-wop music, Harry Potter parties and more: Tricia’s weekend picks

The Doo Wop Project

This weekend, get your musical entertainment fix with the nostalgic music of The Doo Wop Project on Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Did you realize that doo-wop music got its start about 80 years ago? Standing the tests of time, the classic sounds are still loved today. If you like the music of Frankie Valli, The Drifters and Dion, take a trip down a musical memory lane with The Doo Wop Project.

“The interesting thing about this production is that it was conceptualized backstage during a Broadway show among the show’s stars,” said Ruthie Hamrick, senior marketing manager for the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

“The show features Broadway stars who have been performing in hits including “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical,” “A Bronx Tale” and more. So, while it’s not technically a Broadway production, it has the talent and caliber of a hit Broadway show,” Hamrick said.

“The Doo Wop Project will cover a range of eras during the evening, not solely doo wop-style of tunes. “There will be music in there for a wide range of audiences to enjoy, including songs by Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson all the way to Jason Mraz,” Hamrick said.

Get ready to sing along to The Doo Wop Project when they croon their way into the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.The show is also part of the ticket package Pick 3 Shows for $90; Pick 5 shows for $175, or Pick 8 Shows for $240. The performance is also part of the Pay Your Age ticket program (for ages 18-30 years old; purchase in person at the box office with a valid ID). Tickets are available at the box office at 970-845-8497or http://www.vilarpac.org.

Comedy in the Valley

Also performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center is comedian Brian Regan on Sunday night. Vanity Fair called Regan, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly dubbed him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

“Brian Regan has been here 3 times before 2012, 2013, 2014 – so we are pumped to have him back! He’s definitely a house favorite when it comes to stand-up. He’s also just been named by Westword as a ‘10 best comedy shows of February’, so we are looking forward to a great turn out on Sunday,” said Ruthie Hamrick of the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Over his 30-plus year career, Regan has built his reputation on the strength of his material alone. He’s proof you can be funny without being crude or vulgar. He visits close to 100 cities each year and has performed in some storied venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall Over the years, Regan has released numerous comedy specials on Netflix, including 2017’s “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers.”

Tickets to the show are $88, check the information above in how to reach the Vilar Performing Arts Center to get your tickets.

Speaking of comedy, the Vail Comedy Show provides an opportunity to laugh monthly by bringing in some of the best comedians in the region. The Vail Brewing Company in Eagle-Vail plays host to this free offering with the next installment happening on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Since last year, the Vail Comedy Show has drawn crowds and the word has gotten out about this local offering. Mark Masters is a Denver-based comedian who hosts and produces the show. He has a podcast and web series, creatively named “Mark Masters”, and a book about the story of his comedy journey “Not Good Yet” is available, too. Here’s a quick look at the performers slated to appear on Saturday:



ShaNae Ross: ShaNae Ross is a comedian based out of Denver and is a 2017 and 2019 finalist at Comedy Works’ New Faces Competition. Her engaging charm, a snazzy fashion sense, and personable storytelling ability have earned her the honor of performing at festivals such as High Plains Comedy Festival (2018, 2019) and 50 First Jokes (2018).

Mo Vida: Mo Vida tours the country bringing her brand of cougar comedy and truth-telling to stages all over. She began her comedy career in NYC before returning home to Colorado. She can be seen on Comics Watching Comics (Amazon Prime) and heard on 103.1 Denver’s Comedy Station.



Salma Zaky: Salma Zaky started stand-up at UCLA where she was lucky enough to perform alongside stellar comedians including Maria Bamford, Ali Wong, Nikki Glaser, and Nicole Byer. Salma has been featured in Wisconsin’s Lady Laughs Comedy Festival in 2016, Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival in 2017, and SF Sketchfest in 2019.



BK Sharad: BK Sharad is a stand-up comedian based in Denver and Boulder Colorado. Born Sharad Ravichandran, he changed his name to BK Sharad after realizing no one could say or spell the name he was born with. Originally from Dallas, BK moved to Colorado and began his journey in comedy. BK Sharad is the president of and runs the CU Comedy Club at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Arrive early to the Vail Brewing Company for good seats to this free show (tips given to the performers are welcomed) For more information, go to wwwvailcomedyshow.com.

Free women’s ski demo day

It doesn’t get any easier to try to new skis than demoing equipment at the Second Saturday Women’s Ski Demo Day at the base of Lionshead. Next to the Eagle Bahn Gondola and the Born Free Express lift you’ll find tents featuring skis from Atomic, Black Crows, Blizzard, Elan, Head, K2, Kastle, Legend, Line, Nordica, Rossignol, Salomon, Stockli and Volkl.

Ladies, if it’s been a while since you’ve stepped into a new pair of skis, take advantage of the latest technology at this free event in Vail this Saturday from 9 a.m until 2:30 p.m.

Take the skis out for a lap on Born Free and then grab another pair. Need a bit longer to see what the ski has to offer? Go up the Eagle Bahn Gondola and hop back into Game Creek Bowl or even into Sun Down Bowl. The best way to see if a ski feels right is to try before you buy.

Outdoor Divas, a women’s specific sports shop in Lionshead, has teamed up with Vail Resorts to offer hand-selected skis designed for women. For more information, please visit http://www.outdoordivas.com.

Harry Potter Book Day

The Harry Potter books have been around for over two decades and to celebrate, the Vail Public Library is hosting a party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday including an evening of wizardry, themed arts and crafts and a little Harry Potter trivia.

“We’re excited to be hosting another party celebrating Harry Potter Book Day 2020,” said Cricket Pylman, head of children’s programming at the Vail Public Library.

Wizards are invited to wander down Diagon Alley to make a wand at Ollivanders before heading to Hogwarts for a potions class and on to Honeydukes to brave the Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Bean guessing game.

The Vail Public Library will be showing the first Harry Potter movie as the backdrop of the party. Partygoers will enjoy pizza generously provided by Blue Moose of Lionshead and butterbeer made in-house will round out this after-hours library party.

Participants are encouraged (but not required) to dress up as their favorite characters from the Harry Potter series. For more information on this free event, contact Pylman at 970-479-2179 or email cpylman@vailgov.com. Free parking is available after 3 p.m. The Vail Public Library is a short walk from the Lionshead parking garage and is also on the town of Vail bus route, across from Dobson Arena.

Full Moon Tours

This Saturday, enjoy a full moon backcountry experience with the guides from Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon for a snowshoe hike and some forest bathing.

What is forest bathing? In Japan, they practice something called forest bathing, where they “bathe” in the forest atmosphere, or take in the forest through the senses. This is not exercise, hiking or jogging, but rather slowing down and getting yourself into a quiet, mindful headspace to make it easier to connect with the forest, mountains and sky and in this case, a night sky with a full moon.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, February’s full moon is called the Snow Moon due to more snowfall typically in February than in January.

When you get to the Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon, which has a beautiful campus just off of Buck Creek Road, you’ll be welcomed with hot cocoa, cider and tea (alcohol will not be provided but you are welcome to bring your own). After a half an hour of meeting your fellow snowshoers and guide, you will head about one mile up the Buck Creek Trail next to the Walking Mountains campus.

Once you get to an open meadow, gather around the fire that will be lit and ready for you to soak in the sights and sounds of the night and you’ll be lead through a 30-minute forest bathing experience.

To connect with our mountain environment in a whole new way in a guided forest bathing experience sign up at http://www.walkingmountains.org. Space is limited, but if you miss this tour, there will be another one on March 8. The event goes from 7:30 to 10 p.m.