Comedy, “goat rodeos,” a circus and wine tasting: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 8/13/21

Comedy and Music

Not Our First Goat Rodeo left to right: Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aiofe O’Donovan and Yo-Yo Ma. The Vilar Performing Arts Center will host two shows on Saturday.

Special to the Daily

This weekend brings in some big names in the entertainment world. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will share some laughs at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Sunday, and just down the road in Beaver Creek Not Out First Goat Rodeo will fill the Vilar Performing Arts Center with tunes by musical virtuosos.

Who is Sebastian Maniscalco? The comedy world still thinks it’s funny (not funny) that people still don’t know who he is after being named one of the hottest comics in America. Billboard honored Maniscalco with its inaugural Comedian of the Year award in 2018, People magazine calls him “the comedian’s comedian,” and Jerry Seinfeld told the Los Angeles Times that Maniscalco is his favorite comedian. Catch him on Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to see the two interact.

Maniscalco has built his fan base over time. He has toured for over two decades doing nightly shows all over the country and selling venues like Madison Square Garden. Catch his “Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour” at The Amp on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Lawn tickets are $55 and pavilion seats are $99.95 and can be purchased online at grfavail.com/event/sebastian-maniscalco/ .

On the musical side of things, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek will host the long-awaited return of Not Our First Goat Rodeo on Sunday. The performance will be a reunion for members Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Edgar Meyer (bass) and Chris Thile (mandolin). The group recorded the Grammy-winning Goat Rodeo Sessions in 2011. What happens when the four get together on stage has been known to be uniquely complex.

The groups’ name alludes to this idea of not quite knowing what’s going to happen next. According to dictionary.com, a “goat rodeo” is a slang term for something going “totally, unbelievably, disastrously wrong, and there’s nothing left to do but to sit back and watch the train wreck.” Believe me, with these talented artists on stage, there will be no train wrecks, just an amazing experience in the intimate, 530-ish seat theater that is the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Aiofe O’Donovan is an Irish-American vocalist who will be joining the musicians on stage.

There will be two showings on Sunday at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets will run you a pretty penny at $225 each, but then again, it’s Yo-Yo Ma in Beaver Creek. In order to give local educators and students a chance to experience the show, the Vilar released one hundred tickets priced at $25 for students and educators. The tickets are offered for purchase based on a lottery system. For ticket information, go to vilarpac.org .

Flynn Creek Circus

The Flynn Creek Circus will bring magical acts, stunts and storytelling in “Fairytale,” this weekend’s production under the big top in Avon.

Special to the Daily

The circus is back in the town of Avon complete with the big top and an all-human circus group performing amazing acts and daring stunts. Presented by Circus Colorado, The Flynn Creek Circus is a theatrical circus company boasting a fresh cast of acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, quick-change artists and other surprises. “Fairytale” is the title of this production, so follow along as one of their fairy characters tells a magical tale of a unicorn that is entertaining enough for kids and adults.

The big top is set up at the Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon. The tent walls are removable and can be raised in the audience section for ventilation. ‘Social bubble’ seating, outdoor atmosphere, frequent sanitation and social distancing are measures that help ensure a fun and comfortable experience for the audiences. There are a variety of seating options and seating begins 30-40 minutes before the show.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served. The concession stand will have things like popcorn and snow cones for the kids and beer and wine for the parents. For tickets and more information, visit circuscolorado.com .

Showtimes:

Friday – 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday – 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 1 and 4 p.m.

Vail Wine Classic

The Vail Wine Classic returns this weekend with wine, craft beers and spirits.

Kelsey Knight / Special to the Daily

The Vail Wine Classic returns to the streets and trails of Vail this weekend and welcomes wine lovers as well as those who favor craft beer and spirits. The big events are the Grand Tastings that happen on Friday and Saturday.

Choose from hundreds of international and domestic wines as well as selected microbrews and liquors. Early Access tickets get you into the venue from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and General Admission tickets run from 3 to 6 p.m.

The dinners at area restaurants have sold out along with most of the seminars and activities like hiking to a gourmet lunch paired with wine, but at press time there were still tickets for the Class on Glass Seminar.

If you’ve never been to a wine glass seminar, sign up and sit back, sip and learn. It is amazing to taste and smell the difference a varietal-specific glass makes. Riedel, the celebrated wine glass company that’s been around for centuries, will lead the seminar and Sommelier Shelly Sale will guide you as you discover for yourself how different Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc can smell and taste in different glasses. It will change the way you drink wine at home and the best part is, you get a Riedel Performance Tasting Kit with four glasses to take home. The kit retails for $129, so it’s well worth the seminar price of $99 plus fees.

To learn more about the Vail Wine Classic visit vailwineclassic.com .

2nd Friday ARTwalk

This month’s 2nd Friday ARTwalk will include food trucks, live music and featured artists in Eagle.

Special to the Daily

EagleARTS presents the 2nd Friday ARTwalk and Food Truck Fiesta this Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Broadway is closed down between Grand Avenue and 4th Street to allow guests to peruse through the art booths and meet featured artists, visit local businesses, find unique gifts, specials, sales, and order dine-in and takeout food.

In addition to the art, this month’s ARTwalk will also host live music and a performance by dancers from fellow Eagle business, More2Dance. The blend of entertainment, art, shopping and dining makes for a great date night, family night or girls night out.

The EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will feature 13 local fine art and ceramic artists and jewelers and the Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting a members exhibit at its Eagle Gallery at 108 Second Street. View original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography. Mountain Lifestyle Properties will host an Art Lounge featuring photographer Sean Boggs and KATCH of the Day will be hosting work by Sass N’Class Crafts.

For more information, visit eaglearts.org or search for the “Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks” event on Facebook or contact EagleARTs at 970-445-2766

Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls is a fundraiser for the Vail Valley Salvation Army and will be held at the Battle Mountain High School on Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Special to the Daily

Help out the Vail Valley Salvation Army while enjoying a delicious soup meal at Empty Bowls on Friday between noon and 1:30 p.m. For a dozen years, the Vail Valley Salvation Army has hosted this fundraiser for anyone who loves soup as attendees get a gourmet bowl of soup, fresh bread and desserts made by local restaurants.

The Vail Valley Salvation Army appreciates the support it gets from restaurants including Pickled Kitchen + Pantry, Sweet Basil, Splendido at the Chateau, Alpine + Antlers, Grand Avenue Grill, Flame, Avon Bakery, Columbine Bakery, Cornerstone Chocolates and Confections and Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli.

The “empty bowls” part comes into play because each ticket holder will get to choose a pottery bowl from a large display of bowls of different sizes, styles and colors. These bowls have been made by local potters and each piece is unique. Choose a small bowl for holding earrings or rings, or a larger bowl to serve up crackers or chips when hosting your next gathering.

Tickets are $25 and all of the proceeds from ticket sales go towards the Vail Valley Salvation Army food bank. It is the largest food bank in Eagle County and services about 500 families in the area. For more information, contact the Vail Valley Salvation Army office in Avon or call 970-748-0704.