Comedy Night at the Bowlmor returns with David Rodriguez and Allison Rose

Austin Cope | Special to the Daily

The Valley’s longest-running comedy series, Comedy Night at the Bowlmor, returns to the Back Bowl in Eagle on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:15 p.m. with comedian David Rodriguez.

Based in northern Colorado, David Rodriguez burst onto the Colorado comedy scene in 2015 when he won Denver Comedy Works’ prestigious New Faces Competition. In 2016, he proved it was no fluke by taking first place in the Stand-up Showdown at the Denver Improv, and then in 2017 he prevailed in the Comedy Works’ Funny Final Four contest.

He has been recently featured on NPR for his standup and has performed at several great comedy festivals including the Altercation, Bird City, Limestone, and High Plains Comedy as well being selected to the New Faces showcase at Just For Laughs in Montreal in 2018.

He has a reputation for his vibrant comedic style that manages to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds. His animated story-telling shares insights and experiences of being a responsible young parent living in a generation where growing up is generally frowned upon.

When he isn’t performing at clubs and indie rooms across the country, he is at home with his wife and two kids and small dog, trying desperately to nap.

Opening the night’s entertainment is Denver comedian Allison Rose. The Kansas tranplant has become a regular opener at the Comedy Works since making a splash at the High Plains Comedy Festival and honing her craft at endless dives bars throughout the Front Range.

Now in it’s tenth year, the ‘Comedy Night’ series has collaborated with the famous Comedy Works club to bring the region’s top comedy headliners and opening acts to the area. Tickets are on sale now for $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. Group rates are available. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl, or by phone with a credit card.

For more information, contact The Bowlmor Lounge at 970-328-2695 ext. 12, or go to http://www.thebackbowl.com.