Comedy Night returns to The Back Bowl in Eagle on Saturday, April 28

EAGLE — Comedy Night at the Bowlmor returns to The Back Bowl in Eagle on Saturday, April 28, at 8:15 p.m., when comedian Allan Goodwin marks his return to the comedy series.

Since he first appeared at The Back Bowl during the premier season of Comedy Night, "Big Al" Goodwin has gone on to establish himself in the comedy scene, not just on Denver's vibrant comedy circuit, but throughout the region and beyond. He's performed at some of the top clubs in the country, including the fabled Improv, as well as iconic comedy clubs, such as Caroline's, The Comic Strip and Dangerfield's in New York.

His path from opener to headliner has also included successes at many of comedy's premier talent competitions, where up-and-comers have the chance to develop their skills and gain the chops and the exposure they need to break through. Soon, with wins at the America's Funniest People Contest, the Las Vegas Comedy Competition and the World Series of Comedy, doors began to open, along with the eyes of top comics and scouts.

This led to spots as an opener for many of the country's biggest names in standup comedy, including John Stewart, Ray Romano, George Lopez, Kathleen Madigan, Dave Chapelle and, as they say, the list goes on and on.

Goodwin has on television comedy shos as well as a role in "House of Cards" on Netflix.

Opener

Opening the evening for Goodwin will be Derrick Stroup. He may look like a fresh-scrubbed pastor, but count on the fast-paced Stroup to take aim at his own Alabama roots and his "stranger-in-a-strange-land" status in his new Colorado home.

Tickets are on sale for $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. There is a special pricing for groups of eight or more. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl or by phone with a credit card. For more information, contact The Bowlmor Lounge at The Back Bowl at 970-328-BOWL or go to http://www.thebackbowl.com.