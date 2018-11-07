Comedy Night to return at the Back Bowl with Mike Stanley

Comedy Night at the Bowlmor returns to The Back Bowl in Eagle Saturday, Nov. 17, at 8:15 p.m., with comedian Mike Stanley.

Stanley's style has be called, wry, witty, cunning and crass. When it comes to standup, could you ask for anything more? Given his penchant for brutal honesty and searing observation, combined with an insatiable wit, it's easy to see why Stanley was received critical praise in two different major cities; Chicago and Detroit, where he first tested the waters of stand-up comedy.

After cutting his teeth in his Motown home, he moved on to the robust comedy scene in Chicago, where so many of today's most famous comedians honed their craft. It was there that Stanley started racking up a series of accolades in both clubs and a multitude of comedy festivals across the country and internationally, including the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and the cult-centric Funny or Die Oddball Comedy Fest featuring Dave Chapelle.

With his abilities firmly established, the calls started coming in and soon he was opening for some of the most iconic names in stand up comedy, including Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan an even Robin Williams.

Mike Hammock will open for Stanley. Hammock combines edgy humor with a good natured style that has earrned him the top spot in Comedy Works 2018 New Faces Contest. This will also be Hammock's first appearance at the Comedy Night series.

Tickets are on sale now for $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. Special pricing for groups of 8 or more is also offered. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl, or by phone. For more information, contact The Bowlmor Lounge at the Back Bowl at 907-328-2695, or go to http://www.thebackbowl.com.