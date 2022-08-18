Comedy, ski industry icons, artists, a half marathon, Oktoberfest and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/19/22

Nate Bargatze brings comedy to The Amp on Saturday.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Comedy with Nate Bargatze

The big names keep rolling into the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this weekend. After Primus, Amos Lee, Maren Morris and Fitz and the Tantrums in just the past week, it’s time to bring comedy to the stage and Nate Bargatze is, according to veteran comedian Marc Maron in Rolling Stone magazine, “a comic that should be big.”

Bargatze was destined to be on stage. His father was a clown who became a world-class magician. This Tennessee native delivers his lines with such style and ease and his timing and body language make all of his stories sound believable and funny. Whether he is talking about his job at an Opryland theme park, his stint at a community college, Walmart versus K Mart or marriage and family life, it’s all relatable humor.

Bargatze has been on the late night talk shows with Conan and Fallon and on Comedy Central. He’s traveled to Kuwait and Iraq to give the troops some belly laughs and has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW, JFL Montreal Comedy and Moontower Festivals.

Catch a few of his bits on YouTube and then act fast, as of press time there was a “low ticket alert” for the Raincheck Tour with Nate Bargatze, so dial in your comedy for this weekend. Tickets can be purchased at GRFAVail.com .

Hall of Fame Induction

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is hosting its 45th annual Hall of Fame Induction Celebration on Sunday.

Vail Daily File photo

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is hosting its 45th annual Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, celebrating the five members in the class of 2022. Learn about these impressive snowsports builders, industry professionals and inspirational individuals who were the movers and shakers of the sport, including two with ties to the Vail Valley, John Dakin and Jeannie Thoren.

This years inductees include:

Ron LeMaster – For over five decades, LeMaster used his engineering background to analyze ski techniques and has continuously contributed to the formation of skiers, ski coaches, and instructors all over the world.

Peter Reitz – This avid water and snow skiing lawyer is a contributing author on the last two amendments to the Colorado Ski Safety Act and a co-author of “Your Responsibility Code.” He has also devoted countless volunteer hours contributing to the safety of employees and guests of ski areas.

Chester R. “Chet” Upham, Jr. – Upham’s family is the owner of Loveland Ski Area, Colorado’s longest operating privately owned ski area. He was the president of Loveland for 50 years. Upham’s vision, values, innovations and good business sense created this classic family-oriented mountain experience.

Jeannie Thoren – Thoren revolutionized women’s ski equipment with the Thoren Theory. For the past four decades, she has been perfecting skis and boots to enhance women’s ability to ski. In 2009, she opened Vail’s first women’s ski shop and is a partner with the Steadman Philippon Research Institute’s BioMotion Lab in Vail studying the effects of ski boots in relation to ACL injury risk in women.

John Dakin – From the university of Boulder Ski Team, to the U.S. Ski Team, Summer and Winter Olympic Games and Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail, Dakin brings 50 years of media operations experience to the Hall of Fame. He was also director of communications for the Colorado Snowsports Museum, helping to facilitate the Museum’s $2.5 million complete renovation before retiring in 2019.

The event will be held at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Sunday and there are a variety of tickets being offered from VIP packages to free tickets on the lawn for those 18 years of age and younger. Go to SnowsportsMuseum.org for more information or call the museum at 970-476-1876.

Vail Fine Arts

Art on the Rockies hosts Vail Fine Arts in Lionshead this weekend.

Art on the Rockies

Art on the Rockies is back with an art show in Lionshead. Vail Fine Arts will host talented artists from all over the country for this open-air gallery stroll through the streets of Lionshead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The artists’ mediums will range from sculpture and painting to photography and mixed media, jewelry, glassworks, woodworking and more. The features artist for this event is Ray Tigerman. He is a nationally recognized Southwestern artist who uses a bold color palate to depict indigenous southwestern people and wildlife in their dramatic environment.

Some other notable artists include Prince Duncan-Williams and his amazing and colorful silk thread fine art that has a jazz vibe, Jan Bushart with her oil paintings of landscapes of Colorado, Hawaii, the desert and beyond, and Douglas Fountain, a direct descendant of Chief Sitting Bull, creates unique limited-edition totems, masks and sculptures. There will be quite a few Eagle County artists and regional artists as well.

To learn more, go to the Events page at DiscoverVail.com .

Half Marathon and 5K at Arrowhead

The Vail Rec District’s Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series continues this weekend with a half marathon and a 5K.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series continues this weekend with a half marathon and a 5K option this Saturday at Arrowhead. This is the second year this race has been held at Beaver Creek’s western portal. The half marathon has a 3,000 of elevation gain but the 5K is a bit easier with only 300 feet of vertical gain. The half marathon will start and end at the base of Arrowhead. The 5K will begin in Bachelor Gulch and finish at Arrowhead.

After the race, you can still expect to find your donuts from Northside Coffee and Kitchen and your custom-designed t-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers but if you didn’t place first, second or third, you still have a chance to win one of the raffle prizes.

The big thing to note is that there will be no parking allowed at Arrowhead. Participant parking is available at Red Canyon High School and Berry Creek Middle School on Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. Shuttles will be running to Arrowhead and back and to Bachelor Gulch for the 5K start. You can also watch from your car. It’s about a 1-mile walk from the schools to the base of Arrowhead and that could be a good warm up, too.

On Saturday, registration and bib pickup is in the Berry Creek Middle School parking lot. You can also pick up your bib the night before at Peak Performance from 4 to 6 p.m., which may be a good idea, these races start early: half marathon is at 7 a.m. and 5K is at 8 a.m. for more information, to go VailRec.com .

Sonnenalp Oktoberfest

The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail is hosting Oktoberfest this Saturday.

Pierre Gui/Unsplash

Just when you thought you had to wait until Labor Day to don the dirndl and lederhosen at Beaver Creek’s annual Oktoberfest event, the Sonnenalp is going to host an Oktoberfest right outside its front door on Saturday.

The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail Village, which is a traditional Bavarian-style lodge, has everything ready to go for an Oktoberfest celebration pretty much on a daily basis with their great German beer selections and pretzels always on the menu and their staff is dressed in the traditional garb as well. Add the band, Those Austrian Guys and a crowd of people and you instantly have a reason to say “Prost!”

The event will take place at the porte-cochere, so some coverage if it rains but bring a layer or rain jacket just in case and wear your dancing shoes, Those Austrian Guys will be bringing the accordion and the Chicken Dance will most likely be played more than once. Plan to eat there or continue the fun at the Bully Ranch restaurant inside the Sonnenalp or keep the fun going in the King’s Club lounge, where they have music every night except on Sundays. For more information, call the Sonnenalp Hotel at 970-476-5656.