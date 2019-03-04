‘Coming to America’ lands in Beaver Creek

Celebrate America's story of hope, adversity and pride through Neil Diamond's hits when Jay White brings the uplifting "Coming to America" musical production to the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for "Coming to America: A Musical Journey Inspired by the Songs of Neil Diamond" start at $45 and are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Direct from Las Vegas, Jay White has been portraying Neil Diamond for two and a half decades. Thanks to White's uncanny resemblance and exceptional vocals, he was personally endorsed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend himself.

"Coming to America" combines a full band, singers, actors and computer enhanced video to celebrate our story of hope, adversity and pride. Hear songs like "I'm a Believer," "Brooklyn Roads" and "Beautiful Noise," alongside some of Diamond's most familiar hits that you can't help but sing along to, like "Cracklin' Rosie," "Hello Again," "Cherry Cherry," Sweet Caroline" and more.

This emotionally charged new production tells the story of coming to America through the music and lyrics of the Neil Diamond songbook. Passing through the doors of Ellis Island came a melting pot of huddled masses that dreamed of a better life, reminding us that without the courage of the journey, the talents of many great Americans may have been forever lost. They brought their tired and their poor, but also skilled workers and great thinkers, artistry, invention and commerce. They came prepared to work and to endure any hardship as they struggled to share in their new country's promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Given Diamond's recent retirement, his induction into the Rock & Roll and Songwriters' Halls of Fame, and his immense appeal, coupled with Jay White's uncanny vocals and creative vision, this production is a feast for the eyes, the ears and the heart.