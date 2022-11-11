Last year, about 25 local students participated in YouthPower365’s HER Film Camp. This year, more than 50 students got involved and will debut their films on Tuesday at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards

If you go … - What: HER Film Camp premiere - Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards - When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cost: Free - More information: This summer, over 50 local youth created three films with HER Film Camp as part of YouthPower365’s middle school camp. The films will make their debuts on Tuesday in a special premiere.

This summer, YouthPower365 brought HER Film Camp into local middle school camps to offer girls and gender non-conforming youth an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through filmmaking.

“HER Film Camp has provided our students an incredible opportunity to grow through creative leadership and explore potential careers in an industry that they might not otherwise be exposed to,” said Sara Amberg, Executive Director of YouthPower365. “There is nothing quite like it in the Valley and it embodies our mission.”

Over 50 students took part in the filmmaking process with HER Film Camp this summer, and their hard work will be on display with a special film premiere on Tuesday at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Every time I’m with them, I’m overwhelmed by their capabilities,” said Meredith Kirkman, Executive Director of HER Film Camp for YouthPower365 who spent multiple weeks this summer working with the students in local middle schools. “The way their confidence has grown since Day 1 is astounding, and that’s just one of the special parts of HER Film Camp.”

The film premiere on Tuesday is free to attend, and there will be refreshments and light snacks available during the pre-reception from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., with the screening starting at 6:15 p.m., followed by a Q&A session. The event is open to the public, including campers, teachers, families and the wider YouthPower365 community to join in celebrating the original art created by the students.

The films making their debut include:

“Hot Lunch” – An original short film

On a dare, three girls sneak into their school to break the curse on the cafeteria, a true ghostbuster journey. This production was filmed June 20-22 at YouthPower365’s Homestake Peak School summer camp.

“Cheese Touch” – A recreated scene from the movie “Diary of the Wimpy Kid”

While at recess, Chirag saves Greg from a gate worse than death: the Cheese Touch. This production was filmed July 11-13 at YouthPower365’s Eagle Valley Middle School summer camp.

“Ghostbuster Scene” – A recreated scene from the TV series “Stranger Things”

Who ya gonna call … when you’re the only one who wore your Halloween costume to school. Watch as Will, Mike, Lucas and Dustin realize they’re the only ones who dressed up. This production was filmed July 11-13 at YouthPower365’s Eagle Valley Middle School summer camp.

This is the third year of HER Film Camp – in Year 1, there were five students. Year 2 saw about 25 students participate and this year over 50 local youth got involved through enrollment in YouthPower365’s middle school summer camp. Students learn the creative process of filmmaking from start to finish. This year, many of the students are Spanish-speaking, which Kirkman incorporated into the production.

“I’m always overjoyed to give this opportunity,” Kirkman said. “It’s going to be a well-rounded evening!”

From early childhood to college and career, YouthPower365 provides programs – such as HER Film Camp – to help youth reach their full potential, supporting youth and their families every step of the way. For more information, visit youthpower365.org.