Concerts in 2020: shows to watch out for in Vail, the mountains and Denver

There are few things quite as fun as a good concert, and with a full 2019 nearly in the history books of great concerts in Colorado – Modest Mouse, Bon Iver, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and more – we can’t wait for what 2020 has to offer in live music. Here are shows we’re eyeballing and can’t wait to attend.

Shows in Vail

It may not be a live music hub like Austin and Brooklyn are, but the Vail Valley still has tons to offer in the way of concerts. Here’s what we’re amped to see.

Nappy Roots

Agave, Jan. 4

Avon

With the country hip-hop revival moment this year thanks to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” the Nappy Roots concert at Agave will bring us back to a time where you didn’t need Billy Ray Cyrus featured on your hip-hop song to make it country trap.

The Lil Smokies

The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Feb. 5

Beaver Creek

The band plays mostly acoustic instruments on stage, but that doesn’t mean they can’t create an electric sound. Head out for a night of Americana, or catch a preview of it: they’re playing several Colorado dates between now and then.

OAR

The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Feb. 28

Beaver Creek

With a career spanning 20 years and counting, we’ve been told OAR puts on a great show and what’s better than a great show just a few minutes’ drive from the comfort of your home?

Chase Rice

Rocky Mountain Ski Fest, Feb. 20

Vail

Chase Rice, known also for his love of snowboarding and appearance on “Survivor,” headlined last year’s Rocky Mountain Ski Fest.

Special to the Daily

Chase Rice is a great country guitar player, but also he’s an avid snowboarder and competed on “Survivor: Nicaragua,” the 21st season of the outdoor-survival-meets-social-strategy reality show. Here’s hoping he doesn’t vote us off the island for being too excited.

Powabunga Festival

Vail Ale House, April 17-19

Vail

Set for Vail Mountain’s closing weekend, artists include Goldfish, Purple Disco Machine and Fleetmac Wood. Stay tuned for more updates as the show dates creep closer.

Shows in the Mountains

Willing to travel for a concert, but not all the way to Denver? Here’s where to head for live music next year if you’re trying to stay relatively local.

The Chainsmokers

Belly Up, Jan. 23

Aspen

The EDM-pop group that gave us “#Selfie” and “Roses” is playing at Belly Up. Friends who’ve seen them play big stadiums, T.D. Garden in this case, told us it was a fun concert, and in an intimate venue, it’s sure to bring even cooler vibes.

Courtney Barnett

The Stanley Hotel, Feb. 8

Estes Park

This show sold out really quickly, and it’s no wonder why: the Australian indie artist is an incredible force on the scene right now, with a live album out this year. But just because it’s sold out doesn’t mean you can’t go: be on the lookout for secondhand tickets. Try searching in the event’s Facebook page, Reddit and Twitter. Resales will probably pick up closer to the date, and most people selling tickets to indie rock shows sell at retail value or even less.

Lotus

10 Mile Music Hall, Feb. 14 and 15

Frisco

Get your love – that can include yourself, single people – the best Valentine’s Day gift ever: concert tickets. Jam band Lotus is playing two dates, and bonus, they’re on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Winter WonderGrass Festival

Steamboat Resort, Feb 20-23

Steamboat Springs

Billy Strings, at age 26, has already been dubbed the future of bluegrass.

Shane Timm | Special to the Daily

Billy Strings, who played at the Vilar this summer, is playing two headlining dates at the weekend festival, which also includes Greensky Bluegrass and Margo Price as headliners.

Shows in Denver

If you’re the type of person that will go all out to see your favorite artists, driving to Denver might be a good bet. Here are shows in the city we’re eyeing.

Mandolin Orange with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Boettcher Concert Hall, Jan. 17

Denver

The folk heroes who once played the Vilar’s Underground Sound fall concert series has moved onto the biggest and best things: playing with a full orchestra. This show is also the band’s symphony orchestra debut, so it’s bound to be special.

Dashboard Confessional

Ogden Theater, Feb. 22

Denver

If you prefer your indie rock gritty and classic, check out Dashboard Confessional’s live show. The artist has been one of the biggest names in emo indie since starting in the early 2000s. “Drunk Driver/Killer Whales” is a perfect song for headbanging, and the Ogden Theater is a cool place to rock out in.

Beach Bunny

Lost Lake, March 13

Denver

If you’re a fan of girl power and breakup songs, Beach Bunny is the band for you. Never too sad in sound, clean, soaring melodies and powerful vocals from Lili Trifilio put the band on our radar.

Ratboys

Larimer Lounge, April 9

Denver

Ratboys play at the Stereogum activation outdoor stage at SXSW 2019. Julia Steiner (left) and Dave Sagan (right) embark on a full headlining U.S. tour with bandmates Marcus Nuccio and Sean Neumann (not pictured) next year.

Casey Russell | crussell@vaildaily.com

With a new single this year and a full album set to release in early 2020, this is the band’s first full-U.S. headlining tour. They deserve it because we’ve seen them three times in three different settings and they’re great live performers, regardless of the venue. Tickets aren’t expensive either, at $12 a pop.