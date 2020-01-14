Conscious Transformation hosts free training sessions this week

Joey Klein, founder of Conscious Transformation, has trained local instructors to present the Power of Vision message. Mandy Benedict and Laina Eskin will lead the free sessions this week.

Special to the Daily

Conscious Transformation is hosting free, one-hour trainings to provide a firsthand experience of what power can be wielded through intentional creation. The sessions introduce an inspiring 12-week series called the Power of Vision, which provides step-by-step instructions that help people define their vision, become motivated to act and have the confidence to create.

Instructors Mandy Benedict and Laina Eskin intend to help participants gain the courage to lean into opportunities and say goodbye to habits and behaviors that are not serving them. The free session is a good opportunity to experience the program and decide if you’d like to continue.

There are five session times – the Vail date has already passed, and the four remaining ones are in Edwards. All are welcome and encouraged to attend one of these free introductory sessions.

Edwards location

Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 at noon or 6 p.m. at Align Vail, 210 Edwards Village Blvd. b202, Edwards.