Conscious Transformation hosts free training sessions this week
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Conscious Transformation is hosting free, one-hour trainings to provide a firsthand experience of what power can be wielded through intentional creation. The sessions introduce an inspiring 12-week series called the Power of Vision, which provides step-by-step instructions that help people define their vision, become motivated to act and have the confidence to create.
Instructors Mandy Benedict and Laina Eskin intend to help participants gain the courage to lean into opportunities and say goodbye to habits and behaviors that are not serving them. The free session is a good opportunity to experience the program and decide if you’d like to continue.
There are five session times – the Vail date has already passed, and the four remaining ones are in Edwards. All are welcome and encouraged to attend one of these free introductory sessions.
Edwards location
Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 at noon or 6 p.m. at Align Vail, 210 Edwards Village Blvd. b202, Edwards.
MountainFLOW uses sustainable materials to create North America’s only full line of plant-based ski waxes
Traditional wax contains petroleum, which melts with the snow into the soil. MountainFLOW’s plant-based product line hopes to eliminate the negative environmental impact.