Contemporary dance meets Grammy-winning music at live Vilar Center shows Jan. 7-9

Avant-garde, contemporary dance meets Grammy Award-winning musicians Jan. 7-9 in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Residency Series at Beaver Creek.

Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band performances will feature dance, choreography and music transcending genre and styles.

The Vilar Center’s winter Residency Series will premiere signature pandemic-time performances of unique collaborations between artists who can rehearse during the day at the facility in Beaver Creek – safely in the mountains and away from crowded cities. Each residency will culminate in a series of small, physically-distanced performances (and public health protocols will be strictly followed throughout the residency).

The Jan. 9 performance will also be streamed live at 7 p.m. from the Vilar Performing Arts Center YouTube channel. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Micaela Taylor is making waves in the dance scene with her new movement style, called “Expand Practice,” which allows the artist to expand their mind, body and narrative. It encourages the freedom of expression through movement and facial expressions amplified within a group element by embracing the creation of bodies dancing together as one collective. During a poignant time characterized by divisiveness, Taylor’s choreography is one that strikes a chord to connect us all – reminding us of the importance of tolerance and cohesion in a world of social distancing.

The world premier piece, “Winner” is the newly commissioned piece to premiere during the VPAC’s Residency Series: Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band. This work is a live performance collaboration between Micaela Taylor and well-noted, dynamic musicians DJ Logic, MonoNeon, Daru Jones and Vernon Reid – an energetic coming together of funk, soul and storytelling by Taylor and three dancers from her company The TL Collective organically bouncing off the music.

“During such an unforeseen time it is nothing short of an honor to create and perform with fellow artists for audiences who share our overwhelming feelings of gratitude and passion for performance art. The dancers and I will never forget this collaboration at the Vilar Performing Art Center’s incredible space in the beautiful mountain resort of Beaver Creek — especially as we are all experiencing this collaboration at the least expected moment,” Taylor said.

Her work with the highly acclaimed musicians of her All Star Band will draw from music she naturally vibes with, including early 90s R&B. Inspired by the staccato foundations of hip-hop, her style draws from a hybrid of musical genres rooted in clear classical lines forming style uniquely her own.

Taylor was the recipient of the Inaugural Springboard EMERGE Choreographic Award and recently named one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch, 2019, and was on the cover of Dance Magazine in May 2020.

The All Star band members will include MonoNeon, DJ Logic, Daru Jones and Vernon Reid.

