Contemporary dance to David Bowie, master illusionists, live music, family games and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/18/22

Sharen Bradford/Courtesy photo

Vilar Shows

It’s been a busy month at the Vilar Performing Arts Center and this weekend is no exception. This gem of a theater that sits underneath the ice rink at Beaver Creek will host contemporary dance on Saturday and as well as illusionists on Sunday.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet is part of the VPAC’s dance series. This program is set to entertain audiences with what’s being billed “from Bach to Bowie,” as in David Bowie.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet was founded by former members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. These two have been showing audiences how dance can be reinvented. Saturday’s show will start out with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, in what’s called “Bach 25.” After intermission, prepare to be mesmerized by the glitter and glam of “Star Dust,” which is full of David Bowie’s music and costumes.

Tickets for this show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday cost $68 for reserved seating. Students 18 and under with a valid school ID get special student pricing at $25 a ticket. This event is also a part of the “Buy Three, Get One Free” ticket offer. Learn more details at VilarPAC.org .

Come and watch as cutting-edge illusionists perform all sorts of sleight-of-hand, interactive mind magic that will perplex audiences, even the most skeptical audience members.

If you’re a fan of “Masters of Illusion,” the hit television series on the CW, you need to get tickets for this show. “Masters of Illusion – The Live Tour” is making a stop at the Vilar Performing Arts Center for two shows on Sunday. Peppered within the show are dangerous escapes, large scale illusions and bits of comedy.

In addition to being seen on the hit television series on the CW, which has reached over 100 million viewers in over 26 countries, these illusionists are touring the U.S. and have had residencies at Bally’s in Las Vegas and at Harrah’s in Lake Tahoe.

Reserve your tickets today as the shows were close to being sold out at press time. Reserved seating costs $68 for adults and $58 for children. There is a Family Four-Pack ticket deal going on as well where you can get four tickets for a total cost of $260. Go to VilarPAC.org for more information and to get tickets.

Vail Après Spring Series

This weekend the Tyler Grant Trio, Spinphony and Deltasonics take the stage on the International Bridge for Vail Après.

Discover Vail/Courtesy Photo

Get ready to celebrate spring with live music, DJs, ski movies, costumes and theme parties with Vail Après Spring Series. We’re already into Week 3 of this celebration that lasts all through the season. If you haven’t experienced it yet, head to the stage at the International Bridge for live music and movies from Teton Gravity Research. The music will travel up the mountain, too, with DJs spinning tunes at Mid-Vail and Eagle’s Nest and over in Lionshead at the Arrabelle Ice Rink. Go to DiscoverVail.com for a full schedule, but here’s what’s happening for Week 3:

Friday

Mountain Top Music

Eagle’s Nest

DJ Thang spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Arrabelle Ice Rink in Lionshead

Live music by Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by the Tyler Grant Trio

3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Mountain Top Music

Mid-Vail

DJ Thang spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Spinphony

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Deltasonics

3 to 6 p.m.

Teton Gravity Research Film

International Bridge jumbo screen

6 p.m.

Bloom at Beaver Creek

The plaza along the ice rink will be filled with fun activities this weekend for Bloom, Beaver Creek’s Spring Break event series.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom from now through March 27. After a day on the slopes, head to the ice rink and the plaza level for family entertainment and fun activities. Grab your free chocolate chip cookie at Cookie Time at 3 p.m. and either take a few more runs until the main mountain lifts close at 4 p.m. and then head to the plaza for some ice skating, dining, shopping and entertainment with Bloom, bringing fun to your day after the slopes close.

Friday

Fire Show by the Frost Flowers

Treat yourself to a unique performance in the village

6 p.m.

Saturday

FunFest

Music by DJ Courtney

Carnival-style games

4 – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Tie-Dye in the Village

Enjoy a tie-dye activity with Alpine Arts Center while supplies last

4-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy the extra seating areas around the ice rink and Beaver Creek Village and remember that you can enjoy an adult beverage within the Common Consumption Area. Just stop by one of the bars and restaurants and ask the bartender to put your beverage into a CCA cup and that will allow you to walk around with your drink, and wander through the village or lounge on one of the overstuffed couches by the fire pits.

For more information about Beaver Creek’s springtime activities, go to BeaverCreek.com .

Vail Mountain Tours

The Vail Mountain Tours are listed on a sign outside of the Legacy Hut, where many of the tours meet. The Legacy Hut is located near the top of the Mountain Express (No. 4) and Northwoods Express (No. 11) lifts.

Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

Get to know Vail Mountain with one of the complimentary tours offered throughout the season. Vail’s a large resort with over 5,200 acres of terrain to explore, and the tours will help you navigate the Frontside, Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin.

Complimentary Mountain Tours

Sundays through Fridays (no Saturdays)

Meet at 10:15 a.m. at Game Creek Club Alcove at Eagle’s Nest

Tours leave promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Recommended for intermediate skiers and riders and above

Back Bowl and Blue Sky Basin Tours

Tuesdays & Thursdays

Meet at 10:15 a.m. at Legacy Hut

Tours leave promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Recommended for advanced intermediate skiers and riders and above

Women’s Winter Adventure Tours

Mondays & Wednesdays

Meet at 10:15 a.m. at Legacy Hut

Tours leave promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Recommended for advanced intermediate skiers and riders and above

Mountain Legacy Stops

Tuesdays & Thursdays

Meet at 12:45 p.m. at Legacy Hut

Tours leave promptly at 1:00 p.m.

Recommended for intermediate skiers and riders and above

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry

Miranda Hammer shows her steer during the 2019 4-H Junior Livestock Auction at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo. The annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed benefits the local 4-H Club.

Brian Maloney/Courtesy photo

It’s time once again for the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry, an annual event that benefits the Eagle County 4-H Clubs. Come down to the Eagle River Center on Saturday for the event that starts at 5 p.m. Bring the kids as it is a family-friendly event. The Eagle River Center will have plenty of fun kids activities like the bouncy tent, face painting, a mechanical bull and a petting zoo. There will also be an air rifle range and an interactive veterinarian lab.

The buffet dinner starts at 5 and goes until 7 p.m. Along with the fried rocky mountain oysters, which are deep fried bull testicles if you didn’t already know that, there will be other items like ranch beef and lots of side dishes. A cash bar will be available, too.

A live and silent auction will be going on and there will be a Dirt Dance featuring the music of the Troy Harris Band. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and $10 for senior citizens ages 65 and older. Children 5 years and younger are free.

4-H is the largest youth development organization in the nation, helping youngsters pursue interests that range from photography, sewing, computers, to raising livestock. The 4-H Emblem is the four-leaf clover, which stands for Head, Heart, Hands and Health. Check out Eagle County 4-H’s Facebook page or website for more information.