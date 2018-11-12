Continental Divide expert to visit Bookworm

The Continental Divide trail runs 3,100 miles between Mexico and Canada, traversing five states. Established by Congress in 1978, the trail hosts hundreds of thousand people a year, a few in pursuit of completing the Triple Crown through-hike including the Appalachian Trail (AT) and Pacific Crest Trail (PCT).

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Bookworm, meet author, photographer and advocate Barney Scout Mann, who has completed the Triple Crown and has written a book on the PCT and Continental Divide Trail (CDT). Scout Mann's new book, "The Continental Divide Trail: Exploring America's Ridgeline Trail," is an inspirational book for hikers planning their trip or a book to enjoy off the trail.

"The Continental Divide Trail" showcases the challenging trail through stories, imagery, maps and more. The book places you on the trail guided by Mann, a backpacker for over 50 years.

Ten years ago Scout Mann and his wife hiked the PCT, when the AT was hosting ten times that number of hikers and fewer than 100 were hiking the CDT.

To protect our nation's trails, Mann holds seats on numerous boards and travels to Washington DC to lobby on behalf of the trails. This eagerness to pursue the outdoors and protect it stemmed from influencers early in his life.