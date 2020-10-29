Costumes, games, movies, live music and plenty of candy can be found this Halloween: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/30/20

Halloween Happenings

As you can guess, Halloween looks a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although some events have been canceled, most have been altered to allow some traditional fun for kids and adults alike. Please check out each event’s website for COVID-19-compliant regulations that will be put in place. The forecast at press time called for clear skies and temperatures in the 50s during the day and 20s at night, so dress appropriately to allow for layers underneath the costume. Here’s a few things happening Friday and Saturday:

Mountain Youth’s Valley Voices Teen Halloween – Trinity Church – Friday 8 to midnight

High schoolers can still take part in Halloween activities by dressing up and heading over to Trinity Church in Edwards from 8 p.m. until midnight on Friday. Throughout the night teens can enjoy decorating facemasks to match costumes, tons of Halloween candy and two movies: “Beetle Juice” and “A Quiet Place” along with popcorn. There will be some great photo ops for selfies. Learn more at valleyvoice.org.

Trick or Treat Street – Eagle Ranch Village – Friday and Saturday – 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Ranch Village will be hosting its annual Trick or Treat Street this year, but to encourage social distancing, kids will be sent on a hunt for photo stops around Eagle Ranch Village. Costumes are encouraged and masks are required. The event has been spread out over four days (it started on Wednesday) to allow guests to space out. and choose which date they’d like to attend. Kids can travel to these businesses between 4 and 7:30 p.m. and look for the designated photo stops around the village. Once the photo stops are found, kids are asked to take a photo and post it on Facebook or Instagram and tag the business and #eagleranchtrickortreat. Prizes will be awarded and look for dinner and drink specials while you are out. For more information, visit Eagle Ranch Village’s Facebook page. At press time, this was the list of participating businesses:

Endorphin

Zealous Schools

Slifer Smith & Frampton *stop in for a treat

Yoga Off Broadway

Knapp Ranch *Stop in for a treat

Berkshire Hathaway

Trick or Treat Trot by Vail Rec District – Vail and Lionshead – Saturday – 2 to 5 p.m.

The longest-running event for Halloween this weekend is the 28th annual Trick or Treat Trot put on by the Vail Recreation District. Park for free in either the Vail Village or Lionshead Village parking structures and check-in at booths at either village to start your candy-gathering journey. There will be lists of participating businesses given out at the booths. The Vail Recreation District recommends this event for infants through 10-year-olds and their families. This is a great time for everyone to show off the costumes and roam around pedestrian villages while stopping at various businesses for candy. Join in the fun on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit vailrec.com.

Halloween on Broadway – Eagle – Saturday – 4 to 9 p.m.

Historic downtown Eagle will also be a place to go for Halloween fun on Saturday between 4 and 9 p.m. Area businesses will be handing out candy in addition to some fun and games, food trucks, live music shopping and more. For information, check out downtowneagle.org.

Halloween Family Jam

Scott Rednor, owner of Shakedown Bar Vail, and his collection of talented musicians have been livening up the streets of Vail and Lionshead this summer with their pop up concert series and their larger shows at the Lower Bench at Ford Park. Rednor, a family man himself with two young daughters, decided to put together one more show during the day on Halloween.

What’s been dubbed as “2 Villages/6 Bands: A Halloween Family Jam” by Shakedown Presents and the town of Vail will entertain those families enjoying the 28th annual Trick or Treat Trot in Lionshead and Vail Village, as well as those who have been following the Shakedown Presents series and even passers-by who stumble upon the music.

The free Halloween Family Jam band will feature members of the Shakedown Family Band including Brian Loftus, Eddie Roberts, Michael Jude, John Michel, Mark Levy, Kramer Kelling, Shawn Eckels, Rob Eaton, Jr., Dan Africano, Scott Rednor, Kory Montgomery and Nicholas Gerlach. The concerts will be held in unison and the Children’s Fountain location will include a Halloween-themed photo set and complimentary photographer. For more information visit shakedownpresents.com.

Children’s Fountain in Vail Village:

Turntable Revue 1 – 2:25 p.m.

Brothers Keeper 2:45 – 4:10 p.m.

A Spooky Talking Heads Celebration 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Lionshead Stage