Cotton & Co. Street Boutique brings fashions to you

It’s a beautiful thing when your talents and passion can lead you to a job you love. That’s what happened to Kailey Cotton Gorbold, the driving force –literally – behind Cotton & Co. Street Boutique, a mobile clothing store that brings styles to you.

You’ve probably seen the big pink truck parked outside the busy intersection at the Gashouse along Highway 6 in Edwards on Wednesdays or in downtown Eagle Ranch during lunchtime on Fridays. This new business allows Gorbold, who has been an assistant buyer at Base Mountain Sports and assistant manager at Beaver Creek Sports and a Sales Associate at Loro Piana in Vail, a chance to sell clothing while also managing a household with her husband and two small children.

“My husband and I brainstormed my passions and how I could incorporate that into our lives, allowing my time to be flexible with the kids and our lifestyle. He came up with a traveling boutique,” Gorbold said.

First Chair Designs created the bright look for this former linen truck while Gorbold’s husband and in-laws built out the inside of the truck. “My husband’s parents traveled from upstate New York and they all worked all day, every day for a month to get most of it completed. It turned out way better than I ever imagined,” Gorbold said.

“When we designed it, I wanted it to be loud on the outside and light and airy on the inside. I didn’t want customers to feel like they were walking into a cave,” Gorbold said.

This small store packs in the goods. Gorbold carries about eight different lines of women’s clothing, handbags and jewelry. She’s proud to offer variety at a good price. “Most of us have many hobbies around here, and our dollars are spread thin, so it’s meant to be fun, bright and budget-friendly,” Gorbold said.

Follow this traveling boutique on Instagram, Facebook or http://www.cottoncosb.com for a complete and updated schedule of where the truck will be. Cotton & Co. is also available for private parties and events.