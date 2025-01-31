Country music duo Tim & Taylor release new album

"A Little Change" is a new album by country artists Tim & Taylor. The duo wrote eight out of the 13 songs and collaborated with some of Nashville’s best songwriters. They also added one of their most requested cover songs, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Tim & Taylor/Courtesy photo

For Tim & Taylor, the country music duo who has been playing in the Vail Valley for nearly 10 years, their latest album is a record for their many fans, you could maybe even call it a love letter of sorts.

“We wanted to go back and record some of our favorites and the fan favorites we have played over the years at our shows including songs like ‘Where She Won’t Be’ and ‘Looking for a Bar.’ We even decided to record our own version of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia.’ This truly is a record for our longtime fans,” said Taylor Gore, who is married to her musical partner Tim Gore, and plays a mean fiddle on their cover of the Charlie Daniels hit.

The pair came to Vail in 2016 from Nashville and still spend quite a bit of time in Tennessee recording and performing, but now call Colorado home. “A Little Change” is the name of the album and it’s also a track on the 13-song record and ties in with the reason they came here.

“We decided to name it that because that song changed the trajectory of our lives. ‘A Little Change’ was pitched to us in 2016, our first summer in the Vail Valley. It not only encompassed the huge life change we were making coming out here from Nashville but also has been such a great lesson for us in life that a little change is good sometimes,” Gore said.

Gore shared that she and Tim have spent 10 years trying to conform and be what Nashville wants them to be.

“We decided it’s time to say what we want, and sound the way we want too with no apologies. These songs are true to us and share a lot of stories of who we are as individuals and artists,” Gore said. “We are really proud of this album.”

“A Little Change” was released on Jan. 31 on streaming platforms and you can hear the couple playing these new tunes at several venues from The Hythe, Tavern on Vail Square and Vail Chophouse in Lionshead to the King’s Club Lounge at the Sonnenalp in Vail Village. Follow Tim & Taylor on Instagram to find out where they are playing next.

“We hope this record inspires you to unapologetically be yourself, be resilient in staying your course and fight to be your true self,” Gore said. “It’s a project that has taken years to write, produce and perfect and we are just so excited to give our fans something that can be consumed for years to come.”