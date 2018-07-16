Country music legend Dwight Yoakam takes Vilar Performing Arts Center stage

BEAVER CREEK — For decades, critics and fans alike have tried to define Dwight Yoakam.

Rolling Stone recently referred to the musician as a "country neo-traditionalist." NPR Music called Yoakam a country singer with "hillbilly sensibilities." Perhaps Yoakam's signature style is his ability to surprise listeners with every twist and turn of his career.

Yoakam will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $85 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village

That's a lot of albums

As one of the most celebrated and treasured musicians in country music, Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, is a 21-time nominated and two-time Grammy Award winner and has nine platinum or multi-platinum albums to his name.

His most recent album, "Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars," is Yoakam's first-ever bluegrass record. The 2016 release featured reinterpreted versions of songs from Yoakam's extensive catalogue played in a contemporary bluegrass style.

The musician's bluegrass influence "has always kind of been, as Glenn Frey would say, whispering in my other ear," Yoakam said. "There's this West Coast bluegrass contingent that still echoes in my head — that whole sort of Byrds/Beach Boys thing colliding with mountain culture."

This spring, Yoakam released two new singles, "Pretty Horses" and "Then Here Came Monday," which was co-written by Chris Stapleton. "Then Here Came Monday" was dubbed by Rolling Stone as a "California-country ballad worthy of Merle Haggard," indicating that Yoakam still has many more songs and stories to tell 30-plus years into his career.

In April, Yoakam also launched his own SiriusXM's radio channel, Dwight Yoakam & the Bakersfield Beat.