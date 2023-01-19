Joe Nichols has been a mainstay of country music for two decades.

What: Joe Nichols Unplugged

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $48, with a four-pack option available for $144; this show is part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/joe-nichols

With hit country songs “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Sunny and 75” and “She Only Smokes When She Drinks,” Joe Nichols has been a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era. It’s an approach that has earned Nichols multi-platinum success, three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, ACM trophy and – perhaps most importantly – the support of his idols.

As an artist who’s both timely and timeless, Nichols has racked up a half-dozen No. 1 singles and 10 Top 10 hits. From his first radio smash, 2002’s “The Impossible,” to 2021’s “Home Run,” Nichols has proudly done things his own way, blurring the boundaries between country music past and present along the way.

In addition to his own hits, Nichols can be seen in Toby Keith’s “Red Solo Cup” viral music video and recently launched a “Cups Up for Toby” challenge to raise funds for the Toby Keith Foundation, which helps children fighting cancer.

For Nichols – an Arkansas native who grew up listening to icons like George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Buck Owens – keeping things country has been a lifelong mission.

“For the first time in a long time, I don’t feel any pressure,” he says. “I’m around great people. I’m the type of person who’s always striving for more, but I’ve reached a place where I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished so far. It’s been such a good run. I feel at peace, and that has freed me up to make new music that’s very honest.”

