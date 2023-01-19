Country music, snowshoeing under the stars and free mogul races for kids: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/20/23

Like most country musicians trying to make it in Nashville, Joe Nichols had a string of odd jobs before making it big.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Country music at the Vilar

Don your cowboy boots and hat and head to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek to hear Joe Nichols on Saturday night. Nichols has been a fixture on the country music scene for 20 years and is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists.

Nichols has six number-one hits and eight Top 10 singles including “Sunny and 75,” “Gimme That Girl,” and “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.” He is also an award-winning artist, receiving the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award as well as the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association and has been nominated for a Grammy three times.

Nichols and his band have been touring the country after the album, “Good Day for Living,” came out in February 2022. Saturday’s performance will be a stripped-down version of the tour scene with Nichols playing an unplugged show, so expect an intimate experience in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s 530-seat theater with some storytelling from Nichols in between songs.

Tickets for the show are $48 and this concert is eligible for the Ticket 4-Pack where you can buy tickets in a group of four and save. The 4-Pack is $144 total so gather some friends and save a few bucks. This show is also part of the Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package where the more shows you buy, the more you save, so take a look at the website to see the lineup through the rest of the season.

Show starts at 7 p.m. Free parking is available at the Villa Montane and Ford Hall parking garages in Beaver Creek Village with a valid Vilar Performing Arts Center ticket for that same night’s show. For more information, go to VilarPAC.org .

Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series

Beaver Creek kicks off it’s snowshoe race series this Sunday at Creekside Park.

Tom Cohen/Courtesy photo

The annual Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition returns this winter with races on Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and Mar. 26. There are two distances, the 5k and the 10k. Don’t be intimidated by the word “race,” the series welcomes first-time snowshoers, weekend warriors and professional athletes.

The course changes locations each race, with the final race taking place at the McCoy Park Nordic area. This weekend’s race will start at Creekside Park, just below the Vilar Performing Arts Center and Market Square in the village, and above the Beaver Creek Golf Club.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. sharp. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female competitors for the 5k and 10k races. Even if you don’t win a top prize, you can still win a raffle prize. Each competitor will be entered into the raffle and the winners will be announced at the post-party where participants will also receive a post-race meal.

You can register in advance and save $10 on registration by going to Eventbrite and searching for 2023 Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series. Day-of registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village.

Parking is available in the lower lots, which costs $10 until 1 p.m. or paid parking is available at Ford Hall and Villa Montane lots while space is available.

New Moon Snowshoe Tour

Experience the night sky at the Lunar Snowshoe Experience on Friday.

Walking Mountains/Courtesy photo

We hear a lot about snowshoe tours taking place under a full moon, but if you go during a new moon you have an opportunity to see the stars, planets and other galactic wonders in the sky more easily. Walking Mountains is hosting its Lunar Snowshoe Experience this season giving you a chance to get out either under a full moon or a new moon.

The new moon tour this Friday starts at the Walking Mountains Science Center’s campus in Avon, where hot drinks will be available to stay warm as the group arrives. Please bring your own mug or water bottle. Parking is available at the Walking Mountains campus.

Once on the trail, you will follow your guide about a mile up the Buck Creek trail to an open meadow where a backcountry campfire will be waiting and you can warm up beside it if the hike up didn’t get your blood pumping enough. After everyone on the trip makes it to the campfire, your guide will lead a half-hour campfire program before heading back down the trail to Walking Mountains Science Center.

For more information, go to WalkingMountains.org to reserve your spot on a tour. Tickets are $35. Plan to be outside from 7 to 10 p.m., so dress accordingly. If you miss the tour this week, there will also be tours held in February and March:

Full Moon Tours:

Monday, Feb. 6

Tuesday, Mar. 7

New Moon Tours:

Monday, Feb. 20

Tuesday, Mar. 21

Vail Cup

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is hosting a free moguls ski race this weekend for kids.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Courtesy photo

Are your kids curious about ski racing? Do they love moguls? If so, bring them to the Steadman Clinic’s Vail Cup this Saturday for a day of free ski racing compliments of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

This Saturday, Golden Peak will be buzzing with excitement as kids get to experience competition on a top-notch competition hill. The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup’s complimentary series offers multiple competitions across all of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s on-hill snow sports throughout the season. This is for kids whose birth year is 2007 and younger.

8 – 8:45 a.m.: Bib pick-up at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Clubhouse

​9:30 – 10:30 a.m.: Moguls Inspection – upper skiers right at Golden Peak Terrain Park

10:45 a.m.: Moguls Start – upper skiers right at Golden Peak Terrain Park

​

For the mogul competition, competitors will receive an overall score based on turns, air and ability to stay in the line. Athletes each take one run through the moguls. There will be awards at the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Clubhouse patio around 3 p.m.

Other disciplines will be represented this winter include:

Feb. 19: Giant Slalom

Mar. 5: Slopestyle and Big Mountain

Mar. 25: Giant Slalom

Please note that there is no parking available at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail clubhouse, please use parking structures or alternate parking locations. For more information, go to VailCup.com .