Country singer to bring his “First Rodeo” to Beaver Creek

In an age when social media allows for talented individuals to showcase their passions, it's no wonder that an individual like Hayden Haddock has risen to fame.

Haddock, a country crooner, has been playing guitar for a few years, but he had never let anyone hear him sing, including his own family. But one experience featuring a cell phone camera would launch his career into the stratosphere.

One day, when playing in his living room, a young woman knocked on his door, praising his singing, which she could hear from the hall. She then asked Haddock to play a song for her.

Haddock initially turned down the request, but when his roommate joined the discussion, pushing Haddock to perform, he caved. Haddock performed "She Got the Best of Me" by Luke Combs, which was the first time he'd ever performed in front of anyone.

Haddock's roommate had secretly filmed the performance and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it became an instant hit. Haddock uploaded several more videos and his following only continued to grow.

Fast-forward several months and Haddock has recorded an album ("First Rodeo," available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and more) and is performing at the National Finals Rodeo, Mandalay Bay and on "Good Morning Texas"—all at only 19 years old.

Haddock has been coming to Beaver Creek since he was young, and will return this Friday, but this time, to perform his music.

"Coming to Beaver Creek is awesome, I've been coming there since before I could even walk," Haddock said. "And it's cool that it's happening in such a short amount of time since my career has begun."

Haddock will perform in the lobby of the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek today, as well as next Friday, Dec. 28.

His debut album contains seven songs, and Haddock cites George Strait and Eric Church as influences, among others. His show will contain his own music, as well as covers—older country music that he grew up listening to.

Haddock's first show was at a Dallas jazz club, singing four songs between jazz sets, but his career has burgeoned into many live, television and radio performances since then.

Although the album is called "First Rodeo," you'd never know guess it's his debut.