County to offer pressure canning workshop
October 11, 2018
Colorado State University Extension and the Master Food Safety Advisors are hosting a lecture and workshop on pressure canning at high elevation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Golden Eagle Senior Center.
Community members will have the opportunity to learn research-based methods for preserving food safely with a pressure canner. Pressure canning is the only recommended method for canning meat, poultry, seafood and vegetables. This session will focus on pressure canning for vegetables. Participants should bring an apron, sack lunch and a water bottle.
The cost of the workshop is $25. Pre-registration and payment are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15 to the CSU Extension Office, located at 441 Broadway in Eagle. Acceptable forms of payment include cash or a check made out to CSU Extension. Early registration is encouraged, as the class size is limited.
For more information or for help with registration, contact CSU Extension at 970-328-8630 or email glenda.wentworth@eaglecounty.us.
