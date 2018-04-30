Cover Rock announces Made in the USA schedule
April 30, 2018
Cover Rock SCHEDULE
Friday, June 22
2 p.m.: Simon & Garfunkel Concert At Central Park (Old Friends)
4 p.m.: Stevie Ray Vaughan (Double Trouble)
6 p.m.: Aerosmith Rocks
8 p.m.: The Doors Concert Experience (Strange Parade)
Saturday, June 23
2 p.m.: The Allman Brothers (My Blue Sky)
4 p.m.: Tom Petty Remembered by The Refugees (Brothers Keeper)
6 p.m.: The Eagles performed by The Long Run
8 p.m.: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (Tramps Like Us)
The two-day Cover Rock Festival returns to Avon's Nottingham Park June 22-23, featuring cover bands with this year's theme: Made in the USA.
Single-day general admission tickets are available for $49, and there are no single-day VIP tickets. Full two-day VIP and general admission passes are also on sale.
Highlights of the third annual event include a Friday night Doors concert experience and a Saturday night American salute to Bruce Springsteen.
Besides international acts like Aerosmith Rocks from Canada, the weekend's performers will also include an all-star tribute to recently departed Tom Petty featuring Colorado recording artists Brothers Keeper teaming up with members of Billy Gibbons Band and Steely Dan touring members.
"We will be featuring tributes to the greatest American bands and songwriters of all time, and after last year's amazing success with the British Invasion, we are ready to show the world how well the USA rocks," event promoter Tom Dobrez said.
Cover Rock will begin on Friday, June 22, with a note-for-note recreation of Simon & Garfunkel's free concert at Central Park performed by Old Friends, a tribute band out of Michigan.
The music festival held in Avon launched in 2016 with the Summer of Love theme celebrating the Woodstock-era groups and 2017's British Invasion. Attendance has steadily increased through the years for the festival and Westword declared it "a top 10 Rocky Mountain music experience" and "a perfect mountain jamboree."
"We have learned a lot over the past two years and expect another record-breaking crowd for this year's event," said Dobrez, who also mentioned that organizers have focused on improving the experience for festival goers including enhanced food choices and more opportunities for guests to seek shade during the festival. "The good things are staying like The Wandering Madman, The Kid Zone and the beautiful way we opened the views of the lake and mountains to attendees, but we know we needed to tidy up some other portions of the festival to keep improving the experience."
For tickets and more information, visit http://www.coverrockfestival.com.
