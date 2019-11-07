Coverage: Covey brings an underground sound to Underground Sound – literally

Covey performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Nov. 7.

Special to the Daily

Covey, the indie-folk-rock project from Brooklyn-based Tom Freeman, performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, bringing shoegazey-type sounds typically reserved for beer-soaked basements and urban venues – it’s both literally and figuratively “underground” – to the “love for the locals” series. This show marked the second-to-last in the Underground Sound series.

Number of people: Comfortably full. There were empty seats but not enough to make the show feel sparsely-attended.

Hometown shoutouts: Freeman said after the first couple of songs: “We play a lot of basement shows… Somehow we ended up in the mountains of Colorado.” He and his backing band had never been here before.

Biggest Hits: “Plane Crash,” from Covey’s new album “Some Cats Live, Some Cats Die,” gained a lot of whoops after the final chord.

Biggest laugh: Since Covey usually performs in basements, it typically doesn’t have to worry about stage design, especially when listeners are standing on the same level, just feet away. But since the Vilar stage is pretty big – one of the biggest the band will play on its first national tour – the band stopped at a thrift shop, bought some creepy old paintings, added the signature Covey eyes and decorated the stage with them. Then they said they’d be selling the props at the merch table afterwards.

Best unplanned moment: There were a lot, but during the ending instrumental of “Fractured Brain,” an angsty tune also from the new record, Freeman thrashed so hard around on stage with his retro-style light blue guitar that his shoes slipped off his feet.

Most memorable quote: Freeman talked a lot between sets, engaging with his audience by asking stuff like, “anyone seen that movie ‘Room?’” and “that song’s about depression and anxiety, can I get an aye?” He asked to make sure everyone had a drink, and candidly talked about being locked in a basement while staying with a friend’s parents earlier on the tour. But most importantly, it was easy to see how much fun the band was having on the big stage: “This is fun. I could get used to this,” Freeman said.