Coverage: Gary Clark Jr. shreds and jams at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Gary Clark Jr., known for his blues-rock-R&B fusion, stopped in Vail on Thursday, Sept. 5 for the Whistle Pig Vail concert series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. He was joined by fellow Austin musicians and openers Los Coast.

Number of people: More than 1000 turned out for the show.

Hometown shoutouts: After starting the show strong with one of his biggest hits, “Bright Lights,” the band stopped for a second. While the crowd cheered, Clark said, “Ok, Vail, I see you!”

History in Vail: Towards the end of the show, Clark said that he had performed in Vail fifteen years ago and that it was “cold as *expletive*.” He was happy to be back in a beautiful place and wanted to send the audience out for the night on a moment of love. Then, he launched into the last song before the encore, “Pearl Cadillac.”

Best musical moment: In a concert filled with many, Clark looked as though he was in another dimension each time he shredded on a solo – which happened in nearly every song.