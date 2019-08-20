Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats played with opener Hiss Golden Messenger as part of the Whistle Pig Vail concert series. The show started at 7:30 p.m. in the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Number of people: Nearly sold out. The pavilion was full of dancing patrons, and the lawn was comfortably full as well. More than 2,100 people bought tickets, and venue capacity is 2,650.

Hometown shoutouts: Though Rateliff himself was born and raised in Missouri, the band is now based in Denver. “I’m so glad to be here with y’all. I hope you guys know we are a Denver band,” Rateliff said. “We love being with y’all so much, thanks for being with us.” Then, he launched into “Hey Mama.”

History in Vail: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats headlined Vail Snow Days with Shakey Graves this past winter.

Audience participation: During “S.O.B.,” the audience, of course, sang along to the “woahs” after the choruses. The whole venue was belting.

Best musical moment: Rateliff and his Night Sweats guitarist Luke Mossman got down on their knees and shredded guitar solos facing each other.

Best moment: After the first song, Rateliff tossed his acoustic guitar to a stagehand and switched to an electric. After the last song in the encore, Rateliff again tossed his guitar, this time launching it 10 feet across the stage to another stagehand who – thankfully – caught it. He also flung a tambourine backstage when he was done playing it.