Coverage: Opening night of the New York Philharmonic at Bravo! Vail lights up amphitheater

Jaap van Zweden conducts the New York Philharmonic Orchestra's opening night for Bravo! Vail Wednesday in Vail. The first piece was Shostakovich, which features only stringed insturments. The New York Philharmonic runs through July 24.

Chris Dillman | cdillman@vaildaily.com

The New York Philharmonic orchestra opened its 16th annual residency in Vail with Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony, Op. 110a and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 Eroica. The show took place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 6 p.m. on July 17.

Number of people: Approximately 2000. The amphitheater’s venue capacity is 2650.

History in Vail: The New York Philharmonic has been playing Bravo! Vail shows for 16 years. Conductor Jaap Van Zweden has previously performed at Bravo! with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, another frequent guest on the lineup. This year marks Van Zweden’s first as the musical director of the philharmonic.

Best musical moment: The triumphant crescendos in Eroica. Van Zweden uses his physicality and movement to express emotions in the music, and a smile crept across his face when the movements got more intense.

Most memorable quote: At a post-show reception for Bravo! patrons and philharmonic musicians, artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott took a minute to say thank you to guests for attending. She also expressed gratitude for Van Zweden’s performance: “you bring this place alive.”