Coverage: The Burroughs brought Woodstock 1969 to the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Burroughs set was inspired by songs from the 1969 Woodstock.

Special to the Daily

The Burroughs played an eclectic set of originals and Woodstock covers on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Number of people: Comfortably full, especially the dance floor. A wide variety of ages attended.

Biggest hits: The cover of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard” was stunningly period-accurate, complete with over driven guitars and running melodies.

Audience participation: During a cover of Joe Cocker’s “Let’s Go Get Stoned,” showman lead vocalist Johnny Burroughs invited the audience to sing the titular hook with him, playing with volume, asking the audience to sing quieter: “it’s our little secret.”

Biggest applause: Drummer Mary Claxton came off drums – her husband Brian Claxton, a jazz musician, moved from bass to drums and Burroughs moved to bass – and sang a melody of Jefferson Airplane songs – mainly “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love” – that rivaled Grace Slick’s own vocals.

Best musical moment: The entire encore was a 10-minute long tribute to Jimi Hendrix, complete with the “Star Spangled Banner,” “Purple Rain” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

Most memorable quote: “We’re here to take you higher because no matter what’s going on in this world, love is the solution,” Burroughs said before covering Jimmy Cliff’s “Love Solution.”