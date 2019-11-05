Covey talks new album before his Vilar show Wednesday

Covey attended Berklee College of Music and has been writing songs since he was 12 years old.

Covey, the stage name of Tom Freeman, will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center tonight, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. He comes to the valley as part of the Underground Sound series, dubbed the “love for the locals” series, that carries musical entertainment through the shoulder season and into ski season.

Freeman is from the United Kingdom and came to the United States for college in 2010. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. He’s been writing music since he was 12 years old. He started by playing covers, naturally.

“As soon as I figured out I could put my own chords together, that’s all I’ve been doing pretty much,” he said.

After he graduated, he stayed in Boston. His first record, “Haggarty,” gained attention from artists like Hozier, Lighthouse and the Whaler, SOAK and Vagabon, whom he has since toured with.

He was subletting an apartment for the summer in Allston, a neighborhood that plays host to students from many of Boston’s colleges and universities. Because it’s a student neighborhood, many of the apartments are poorly maintained. He subletted a room while saving up money to move to New York. But as he was unloading his van, his neighbors told him that he shouldn’t live there; there were bedbugs in his apartment, and of course, no one told him.

“They said they’d fumigated five times,” Freeman said. “Under Massachusetts law, if the place is uninhabitable when I arrive there, I can leave.”

So he left and asked his friend if he knew of anywhere he could stay. The friend’s uncle had a house on Long Island that wasn’t being used, so Freeman spent the summer there. The house was big and old and the emotions of all the stress he’d encountered in his last weeks in Boston hit him all at once. He started writing his second record, “Some Cats Live. Some Cats Die.”

“It’s a lot of memories from Boston,” he said. “That’s actually the house that’s on the front cover of the record. That’s the house that I’m talking about.”

Now living in Brooklyn, Freeman records all his music downstairs in his apartment, choosing to forgo the high production of a studio for the intimate sound basement recording yields. “Some Cats Live. Some Cats Die” came out in May of this year and continues to draw inspiration from indie rock and folk greats including The Smiths, Nick Drake and Neutral Milk Hotel. He also released “Dead of Night,” a new single studio session demo, in September.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at vilarpac.org or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497.

If you go …

What: Covey

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $28

More information: Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.