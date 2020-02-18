Create a memorable meal with raclette

Whether it’s a date night for two or a big birthday party, treat yourself to an alpine dining tradition with raclette. Rocky Mountain Raclette takes care of all the details so you can enjoy your company and share in the experience.

“People love that this is something different. It is not a private chef experience with plated courses. It is fun, interactive and really memorable,” said Kathryn Matthews, founder and owner of Rocky Mountain Raclette. “Most people make it a family tradition when they are back in Vail or Beaver Creek because it is so unique.”

Just what is raclette?

“Raclette is the type of cheese used for this particular meal, and it’s distinctly used for it’s melting capability,” Matthews said. “Other cheeses don’t melt as nicely as raclette.” There are two main types of raclette cheese: Swiss and French. “Switzerland is the birthplace of the raclette, so I always use the Swiss version.”

It is also different than fondue. “Raclette is served directly off the cheese wheel whereas fondue is a blend wine and cheeses melted together,” Matthews said.

The base of this French term means “to scrape.” You may have seen Matthews scraping the raclette cheese off the wheel and onto bread, boiled potatoes and cornichons at local Oktoberfest celebrations or at foodie festivals, but the bulk of her business is done in the home.

In addition to the cheese wheel, raclette is also the name of the meal itself with the small raclette grills that go on the dinner table. Assorted meats, seafood, vegetables and raclette cheese makes up the raclette dinner. The meal is also served with charcuterie, salad, boiled potatoes, sauces and dessert. The meal can also be easily modified for dietary needs. “There is so much food that nobody ever leaves hungry,” Matthews said.

Even though the experience is elaborate, Matthews has the setup and pack up time down to a science. “We bring full table linens, our own beautiful silver platters, candles, equipment and food. Aesthetics are really important to me for this dining experience,” Matthews said. “This is a full-service meal, so there’s always a server to pour wine and we do all of the dishes at the end.”

“We get really great feedback on the dinners, so this in itself makes the job really rewarding to know we made a difference while people are on vacation or as a part of their special celebration!”

You eat with your eyes first, so watch today’s video to see this delicious way to dine up close. To learn more about this in-home dining experience, visit www.rockymountainraclette.com.