Creative, affordable co-working studio space coming to Riverwalk in Edwards

New, affordable co-working space is soon to open for the creative community in the Vail Valley. The facility is geared towards artists, makers, writers, and free thinkers who value a collaborative environment to get inspired, or anyone committed to working in an invigorating space away from the distractions of home. The co-working space is set to open Monday, Oct. 1 for use daily by members of the Alpine Arts Center. It will be located adjacent to their main studio, right across from Starbucks in Riverwalk.

The space is designed to offer various options for memberships, based on the needs of each participant. Anyone 18 or older is welcome, and the basic membership is $100 a month. This includes unlimited access between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Also included are basic amenities such as Wi-Fi, shared worktables, free entry to co-working events, discounts on art supplies purchased through the arts center and reduced rates on their classes.

For those looking for private space, add on options are available such as cubicle space or locked office space, 24 hour extended access, locker and cubby storage, exhibit space, and a variety of marketing options to give artists additional exposure through Alpine Arts Center channels. All memberships are available on a month-to-month basis or at a discounted rate for pre-paid six-month packages.

Alpine Arts Center is also offering a special founder's membership for anyone who signs up before the opening on Monday, Oct. 1. Founders will have the ability to help shape the project over the first several months. They will also receive five free guest passes valued at $100, and an opportunity to display work in the first gallery exhibit.

Co-working space is limited and available on a first come first serve basis. For more specifics on membership options as well as the complete co-working contract, visit Alpine Arts Center's website, alpineartscenter.org. For questions or to schedule a tour of the facility, call 970-926-2732.