Creekside dinners, art shows, free jazz concerts and Bugs Bunny at the Symphony: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/8/22

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Philadelphia Orchestra returns for it’s 15th residency at Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

The Philadelphia Orchestra returns July 8-16 for its 15th season at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. This weekend you have an opportunity to see performances all three nights and no evening will be the same.

Come early on Friday to learn about the performance at the Pre-concert Talk at 5 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This talk will walk you through the selections for the evening:

Carlos Simon – Fate Now Conquers

Sibelius – Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47

Strauss – Ein Heldenleben (“A Hero’s Life”), Op. 40

Leading the Philadelphia Orchestra is conductor Stéphane Denève and Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider will be featured on violin. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the performance begins at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Orchestra, fondly referred to as the Fabulous Philadelphians, will be showcasing its signature sound with the following works:

Stacy Garrop – Penelope Waits

Liszt – Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major, S. 125

Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44

Denève will once again lead The Philadelphia Orchestra and they will be joined by Kirill Gerstein on piano. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the performance starts at 6 p.m.

On Sunday you are in for a special treat as the Philadelphia Orchestra brings to life “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony.” This Warner Bros. classic has dazzled many generations so bring out the kids for this Bravo! Vail show. The movie will be projected on a big screen while the Philadelphia Orchestra, led by conductor Gregory Daugherty, creates the sounds and emotions of Bugs himself. Please note that this performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, go to BravoVail.org .

Vail Jazz on Sundays

Solaris Plaza is the place to be Sunday nights for free jazz music.

Vail Jazz/Courtesy photo

Vail Jazz kicked off its 28th season last week and in addition to its ticketed events under the Jazz Tent in Lionshead on Thursdays and the free Vail Jazz Club Series at The Remedy at Four Seasons Resort Vail on Wednesdays, Vail Jazz at Solaris returns every Sunday for a free evening of jazz through Aug. 21.

Last week, the United States Air Force Academy Band Falconaires took the stage to get everyone in a patriotic mood starting off with the “Star Spangled Banner” and then played all sorts of songs from the Swing Era.

This week Quemando takes the stage with some upbeat Latin jazz. Quemando means “burning” in Spanish and this band is hot, hot, hot. Named one of Colorado’s best Latin bands, this quintet, which hails from Boulder, has no problem getting people up to move and groove – maybe don’t bring the lawn chair for this show, you may never sit down.

The opening act for Quemando is the Kent School Denver Band, which is led by Quemando’s keyboardist, Justin Adams.

Plan your Sunday nights around the free Vail Jazz shows at Solaris. Here’s the rest of the lineup:

July 17

Headliner: Lao Tizer Quartet

Student Band: Denver School of the Arts Jazz Workshop

July 24

Headliner: The Burroughs

Student Band: East High Jazz Combo

July 31

Headliner: Lionel Young Quintet

Student Band: Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars

Aug. 7

Headliner: The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Sextet Presents Sass, Swingin’ and Standards

Student Band: CCJA Bebop Police from the CO Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

Aug. 14

Headliner: Tony Monaco’s Tribute to Dr. Lonnie Smith & the Giants of the B-3

Student Band: UNC Jazz Quintet

Aug. 21

Headliner: Peter Olstad’s Rocky Mountain All-Stars

This free event takes place on the plaza at Solaris. An ice rink in the winter, this large space turns into a town square if you will, with plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets so you can enjoy the show that is set up on the big stage on the west end of the plaza.

Deca + Bol, the restaurant in the lower level of Solaris, is serving at the many patio tables along the perimeter of the rink and you can order off of the menu and sit back and relax or you can grab a drink at their beverage booth and walk around while listening to the music. Or get a reservation at Matsuhisa for deck seating and you’ll have a great balcony view of the band. Vail Brewing Company is on the second level, too, and provides a great vantage point for the concert and the sunset.

The weekly concerts start at 5:30 p.m., rain or shine. For more information, go to VailJazz.org .

Creekside Dinner Series

Enjoy an al fresco experience with Grand Hyatt Vail’s Creekside Dinner Series.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Take dinner to a whole new level by participating in the Creekside Dinner Series at Grand Hyatt Vail. After last year’s successful launch and rave reviews, the celebrity chef dinner series is back with guest chefs from around the country joining Grand Hyatt Vail’s executive chef Pierson Shields. This event happens outdoors on the Grand Hyatt Vail’s Creekside Terrace. A limited number of tickets are sold at each dinner, so expect an intimate and unforgettable al fresco experience.

This week’s guest chef is Chef James “Jaycee” Couch of Jaycee LLC in Washington, D.C. Chef Jaycee is making his first trip out to Vail and is lucky enough to be able to break away from work back east since he is busy providing personalized culinary services to clients. Past clients include the admiral of the Navy Seals, ambassadors to the United States, NFL players, high-profile CEOs and even country music star Luke Bryan has tasted Chef Jaycee’s delicious dishes.

A bit about host chef Pierson Shields: he’s been with several Hyatt locations including being the executive sous chef at Hyatt Regency Denver Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and Hyatt Regency Phoenix. Shields draws on his vast relationships with renowned chefs across the country and invites them to Vail, which isn’t a hard sell. After a few days of work, he usually takes the visiting chef fishing.

Menu highlights for Friday’s dinner include an amuse bouche of sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna and a refreshing half moon summer arugula salad. You’ll also experience a creative twist on a surf and turf entrée with crispy soft-shell crab and wagyu steak. Save room for dessert, which will be a puff pastry filled with mango no-churn ice cream, Hennessy mango and coulis micro mint leaves. Each course will be paired with fantastic wines as well.

Is your mouth watering yet? Get your tickets to this dinner by going to EventBrite.com or calling the resort directly at 970.476.1234.

There are two more Creekside Dinners but the next one is already sold out. James London, Executive Chef and Owner of Chubby Fish, will be visiting from South Carolina on July 15. On Aug. 5 Chef Orlando Benavidez of Bits & Pieces Con Cerveza of Denver will john Chef Pierson in Vail. A sneak peek at that menu includes highlights like the pork cheek carne adobada, seared halibut with mole verde for entrees and a churro donut with burnt salted caramel and red chili citrus chocolate for dessert.

Bon Appetit!

Art on the Rockies

Art on the Rockies returns to the Colorado Mountain College campus in Edwards this weekend.

Vail Daily archive

Art on the Rockies returns this weekend with over 110 fine artists and craftspeople. Colorado Mountain College will host the event with plenty of parking, food and drink vendors and high-country hospitality.

Since 2011, Art on the Rockies has been a staple on the Vail Valley art scene. The show draws in artists from all over the country featuring mediums like painting and drawing, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics and glass, fiber, metal, wood and more. This is a juried show, meaning these artists have been selected to be a part of the event.

This year’s featured artist is Douglas Wodark of Castle Rock, CO. Wodark’s subject matter includes creative works of iconic images of cowboys and Native Americans and wildlife.

Art on the Rockies prides itself in having “active artists” and this venue allows festival-goers a chance to meet the artists and not only speak to them about their craft, but also see them in action.

Art on the Rockies will host artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. If you want to learn more about the artists, go to ArtOnTheRockies.org .

2nd Friday ARTwalk

The 2nd Friday ARTwalk returns to Broadway in Eagle this Friday.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

Speaking of art, this Friday not only marks the monthly art walk in the Town of Eagle, it also marks the 4th anniversary of the popular 2nd Friday ARTwalk Street Festival, put on by EagleARTS held on Broadway in downtown Eagle from 5 to 8 p.m.

The town closes down Broadway between Grand Avenue and 4th Street, allowing all that extra street space to be used for artist booths, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. Musical acts include Valle Musico, Tea & Tequila and Joe Hanley.

Make this your Friday night date night or bring the kids and they can participate in children’s activities by Bravo! Vail, Dewey Dabbles Art, Eagle Vineyard Church, Patterns of Joy Sewing and Eagle Climbing & Fitness.

For more information, visit the EagleART’s website at EagleArts.org or search for the “Second Friday – ARTwalk on Broadway” event on Facebook.