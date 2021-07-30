Crowd-favorite BalletX returns to Vail Dance Festival

Philadelphia’s cutting-edge contemporary ballet company, BalletX, returns to the Valley as Company-in-Residence for the 32nd season of the Vail Dance Festival, going on now through August 9. A Festival favorite since their first appearance in Vail in 2012, the megawatt company will present two evenings of performances this week in Vail and Avon.

If you go… – Show starts at 7:30 p.m. – Ticket prices start at $27 for GA Lawn, $50 for Pavilion. – Lawn tickets are free for children 12 and under. – Students and faculty may purchase discounted lawn tickets in-person at the box office for $10. – The Encore Club Pass is available for purchase for $175 and includes 1 lawn ticket to each performance (9 shows total), plus the ability to upgrade to reserved pavilion seating for $25. – Tickets are on sale online at vaildance.org or through the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Box Office located at 530 S Frontage Road E in Vail. The Box Office hours are 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 970.845.TIXS (8497). – More info at vaildance.org

“We are honored to be invited back to the Vail Dance Festival as part of our first tour engagement in over a year and a half following the pandemic,” said Executive and Artistic Director Christine Cox. “As Company-in-Residence, we are afforded one-of-a-kind opportunities to collaborate and create with amazing Festival artists from all over the world and to showcase our own work in front of new audiences. It’s all about the love of dance in Vail, and we are all excited to return to the Rockies!”

Cox, a former dancer with the Pennsylvania Ballet (newly renamed the Philadelphia Ballet), co-founded BalletX with award-winning choreographer Matthew Neenan in 2005 with a mission to discover new ways of expanding the vocabulary of classical dance for contemporary audiences. Together they have shepherd the company’s meteoric rise to popularity and prestige with over 100 world premiere ballets by nearly 60 choreographers, an impressive feat for any dance company, yet alone one that just recently celebrated its 15th anniversary season.

The company’s centerpiece performance of their Vail Dance Festival appearance is Monday night at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in a revival of their celebrated evening length ballet “Sunset, o639 Hours.” Following a sold-out performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center during the 2015 Festival, the production has continued to garner popular and critical acclaim and returns to Vail for one night only.

The evening-length ballet depicts the heroic story of legendary pilot, Captain Edwin Musick and the first mail service by air between New Zealand and Hawaii, transporting audiences through a poignant narrative of loss, longing, and resolution. The work is choreographed by Matthew Neenan with music composed by Rosie Langabeer, Andrew Mars and The Sunset Club. The jazzy and captivating score is performed live onstage by a cabaret-style band featuring Alexandra Day, Josh Machiz, Tara Middleton, and Issac Stanford, with unique instruments invented by Neil Feather.

Coming up later in the week, on Thursday, August 5 at 5:30 p.m., the company will present a free evening of dance and entertainment at the Avon Performance Pavilion at Nottingham Park. YouthPower365’s Celebrate the Beat alumni will open the family-friendly program followed by a Festival debut appearance of the Boulder Ballet. The local Front Range ballet troupe will present “Exploring the Roots,” choreographed by Angel Kaba featuring grounded, rhythmic movements influenced by the urban street dances of the Congo, Ivory Coast, and Angola.

Additional BalletX programming this week also includes an opportunity to take a Ballet Technique master class with company Artistic and Executive Director, Christine Cox. The pre-professional level class will be taught on Friday, August 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at Vail Mountain School.

Festival performances and master classes are on sale online at vaildance.org or through the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Box Office located at 530 S Frontage Road E in Vail. The Box Office hours are 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 970.845.TIXS (8497).