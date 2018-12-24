Customize your Champagne bottle at Talisa
December 24, 2018
Hotel Talisa is celebrating the holiday season by showcasing its partnership with Moet & Chandon, a beloved Champagne throughout the world, with a bottle customization party on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. There are only a dozen Moët & Chandon bottle customization machines in the world, and one will be showcased exclusively in Colorado over the next two weeks at Hotel Talisa.
"We have a fantastic partnership with Moet & Chandon," said John Garth, area managing director for Hotel Talisa. "We are incredibly lucky to enliven this relationship even further by offering bottle customization which makes a great … vacation memory."
The bottle customization parties include a complimentary champagne sabering at 4:30 p.m. and a tasting following. Bottles of Moet & Chandon available for customization include:
Imperial (750 milliliters) for $88.00.
Imperial Rose (750 milliliters) for $120.00.
Grand Vintage, Vintage 2009 (750 milliliters) for $152.00.
Grand Vintage Rose, Vintage 2009 (750 milliliters) for $180.00.
Imperial (1.5 liters) for $260.00.
Imperial Rosé (1.5 liters) for $285.00.
Moet & Chandon specialists from the company's customization team will be on hand to discuss the Champagne and the bottle carving process. Additional food and drink is available for purchase.
if you go …
What: Champagne bottle customization party.
When: Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Hotel Talisa.
