Customize your Champagne bottle at Talisa

Hotel Talisa is celebrating the holiday season by showcasing its partnership with Moet & Chandon, a beloved Champagne throughout the world, with a bottle customization party on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. There are only a dozen Moët & Chandon bottle customization machines in the world, and one will be showcased exclusively in Colorado over the next two weeks at Hotel Talisa.

"We have a fantastic partnership with Moet & Chandon," said John Garth, area managing director for Hotel Talisa. "We are incredibly lucky to enliven this relationship even further by offering bottle customization which makes a great … vacation memory."

The bottle customization parties include a complimentary champagne sabering at 4:30 p.m. and a tasting following. Bottles of Moet & Chandon available for customization include:

Imperial (750 milliliters) for $88.00.

Imperial Rose (750 milliliters) for $120.00.

Grand Vintage, Vintage 2009 (750 milliliters) for $152.00.

Grand Vintage Rose, Vintage 2009 (750 milliliters) for $180.00.

Imperial (1.5 liters) for $260.00.

Imperial Rosé (1.5 liters) for $285.00.

Moet & Chandon specialists from the company's customization team will be on hand to discuss the Champagne and the bottle carving process. Additional food and drink is available for purchase.