Dallas String Quartet’s Electric Christmas will kick off the VPAC’s Holiday Series

Dallas String Quartet’s Electric Christmas will perform at VPAC on Dec. 17.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

On Friday, Dec. 17, locals and visitors of the Vail Valley have the opportunity to see Dallas String Quartet’s Electric Christmas as part of the Holiday Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Recognized internationally for creating a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings, Dallas String Quartet is known for its eclectic renditions of anything from Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child of Mine” to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita.”

“The best remake is that who takes the essence of the original and then brings something of its own that somewhat reinvents it and creates something unique,” Vents Magazine wrote about the group. “Dallas String Quartet exemplifies this.”

Dallas String Quartet has been compared to artists like violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling, Vitamin String Quartet and 2Cellos. In addition to performing at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding, DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, NBA and NFL organizations and more. They’ve sold out concert venues like the House of Blues and symphony halls and have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Founded in 2007 by legendary violist Ion Zanca, DSQ has released five albums, most recently “A Very Merry Christmas with Dallas String Quartet” in 2019, presenting 10 contemporary interpretations that continue to expand their passionate following on Pandora, Spotify and Sirius XM radio.

DSQ’s performance at the intimate 535-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center on Dec. 17 is sure to get audiences in the holiday spirit. See for yourself why USA Today, People Magazine, Entertainment Tonight and other publications continue raving about the one-of-a-kind quartet.

Upcoming performances in the VPAC’s Holiday Series also include Lacuna: Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling (Dec. 18); Christmas with The 5 Browns (Dec. 21); Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle (Dec. 27); Josh Turner – Holidays & The Hit (Dec. 28); and The Doo Wop Project – Holidays in Harmony (Dec. 29); among others.

Visit vilarpac.org for tickets and more information.