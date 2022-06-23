Damon Sumner headlines Vail Comedy Show

Damon Sumner

Courtesy photo

The Vail Comedy Show is back at Bridge Street Bar Thursday June 23 with headliner Damon Sumner from Atlanta. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Sumner has worked cruise ships and comedy clubs and recently released his first comedy album, titled “I Know Who I Am.”

Sumner delivers hilarious stories about his upbringing, and witty, high-energy observations of everyday life. He has performed in China and talks about his experience as a loving father on stage.

The show will also feature two high-profile Denver area comedians in addition to comedian and organizer Mark Masters.

Noah Reynolds placed second in the last New Faces competition held at Comedy Works in Denver. He performed at Comedy Works this month in support of Sam Tallent.

Elise Kerns is fresh off an appearance at the Black Hills Comedy Festival in South Dakota and has also opened for big-name comedians such as Josh Blue.

The Vail Comedy show is back to kick off a busy summer after completing the first Vail Comedy Festival over Memorial Day Weekend. That event brought more than 30 comedians to 7 venues around the Vail Village.

The summer shows on June 23, July 14, July 20 and August 11 will feature comedians from around the country that have appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and late night TV shows such as CONAN, Kimmel, Fallon and Corden.

Tickets for the Thursday June 23 show are available at VailComedyShow.com and start at $25. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.