Vail Dance Festival

We are one week into the 31st annual Vail Dance Festival and premiers and collaborations have already wowed audiences and this weekend proves to be no different. A brilliant cast of dancers from around the world takes the stage in the signature International Evenings of Dance I on Friday and International Evenings of Dance II on Saturday. Don’t let the similarity in titles faze you, each evening will have different works so you’ll want to attend both.

On Friday, don’t miss 19-year-old firecracker, Roman Mejia from the New York City Ballet. He’ll be taking on the traditional woman’s solo in “Fandango” in a new collaboration with choreographer Alexi Ratmansky. You may think riding a bike up a mountain is hard on your lungs, but this solo is seven minutes in length and includes lots of jumps and turns at a dizzying speed at the end, at 8,150 feet above sea level.

On Saturday night, don’t miss the world premiere from legendary choreographer Alonzo King. This new work will be performed by an amazing cast of dancers from King’s LINES Ballet and New York City Ballet. The choreography will be paired with an original score by jazz pianist, composer and performance artist Jason Moran.

More dazzling works will be presented during this two-night showcase that features over two dozen dancers from various companies coming together to form collaborations not found anywhere else. We can’t forget the musicians, either. Many of the performances are set to live music on stage with string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, the Juilliard Music Fellows and other pianists, violinists and vocalists.

“Audiences at the International Evenings of Dance experience our magnificent dancers and musicians like nowhere else in the world. It’s new partnerships, new explorations and new interpretations of classical works done on our extraordinary Ford Amphitheater stage surrounded by the Rocky Mountains,” said Damian Woetzel, artistic director of the Vail Dance Festival.

For ticket information, go to http://www.vaildance.org. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is an outdoor venue, so dress accordingly so you can enjoy the entire performance.

All about Art

For over three decades Beaver Creek has played host to hundreds of artists from all over the country and the world during the Beaver Creek Art Festival. Weaved throughout the Beaver Creek plaza, you’ll find over 100 artists from 30 different states showcasing paintings, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, mixed media and much more. Artists at the festival are hand-selected by an independent panel of expert judges, so know that you are seeing some of the best artists in their respective mediums at this show.

The art show is put on by Howard Allan Events, which is consistently ranked among the top art shows in the country. Every weekend Howard Allan Events shares the unique creations of hundreds of award-winning artists with thousands of art enthusiasts. Each artist will be on hand during the two-day festival.

The 32nd annual Beaver Creek Art Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free. For more information, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Speaking of art, there is an Art Battle hosted by Alpine Arts Center on Friday. What’s an Art Battle? Watch as local artists battle for the public vote as they work in all different mediums and subjects in a timed art competition. There will be painters, potters, glass artists, fiber artists, and more, and spectators can see behind-the-scenes art techniques up close and watch each piece evolve from beginning to end.

The Art Battle will happen from 3 to 6 p.m. at Alpine Arts Center with live music by Justin Allison. The music continues with the free Vail Jazz Concert at the Riverwalk back lawn. The winner will be announced at the concert. Both the Art Battle and Vail Jazz Concert are free for spectators. Visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org for more details.

Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival

Have fun learning about fungi this weekend at the Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival in Eagle and beyond. Six speakers, whose talents range from academic, to author to enthusiasts to semi-professional foragers, will give you some tips on how you can locate, identify and cook up these delicious morsels. The nine-course dinner prepared by Graham Steinruck on Saturday has already sold out, but here’s a rundown of the other talks, mushroom forays and cooking demos you can take part in:

Friday

4 to 7 p.m. – Registration and Speaker Meet and Greet

Saturday

7:30 to 8:30 a.m. – Registration

8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. – Speaker Series – Capitol Theater

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Session – Capitol Theater

12 to 4 p.m. – Free, unguided public forays – various locations

1 to 3 p.m. – Cooking class – Zealous School

3 to 5:30 p.m. – Identification Table – Boneyard (formerly Dusty Boot)

4 to 5:30 p.m. – Sauté Table – Boneyard (formerly Dusty Boot)

6 p.m. – nine-course dinner – SOLD OUT

Sunday

Farewell Brunch – Grand Avenue Grill

Trail running races

If you’ve been trail running all summer and want to see how you stack up against other running enthusiasts, there are a couple of options this weekend. The Vail Recreation District hosts the Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run on Saturday and Beaver Creek hosts a half marathon on Sunday.

The Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run takes runners from the base of Gondola One in Vail Village to the top of Vail Mountain at Mid Vail. The course will take you through gorgeous stands of aspen trees and along great trails that will lead to some wonderful views. Runners will gain over 2,200 feet in just over 4.5 miles with an average gain of 14%.

Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run

Registration – pre-register on http://www.vailrec.com or day-of registration is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the base of Gondola One

8 a.m. race starts

8 to 8:30 a.m. Free access for spectators

Post-race the gondola will be free for racers and spectators to ride back down to Vail Village

The Endurance Race Series returns to Beaver Creek for its eighth year with not only a half marathon but also a 10k and a 5k. The courses are run on both single track and dirt road trails with a total elevation gain of 2,400 feet for the half marathon, 1,200 feet of elevation gain for the 10k, and 600 feet of elevation gain for the 5k.

Please note that this is a cupless event, meaning they will have aid stations available on course, but no cups will be handed out. Runners will be allowed to fill up their water bottles or packs. The folks from Endurance Racing Series will also be selling ERS reusable cups that are easy to carry during any race or training. They will be available onsite that morning for purchase as well.

Endurance Race Series at Beaver Creek

Registration – 6 a.m.

Half marathon – 7:30 a.m.

10k – 8 a.m.

5k – 8:30 a.m.

All races start and finish at Creekside Park

For more information: http://www.enduranceraceseries.com

“Frozen Jr.” Musical at the Vilar

For most kids, summer means lazy days in the sun, family vacations and summer camps but for the 60 students that are a part of the Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA), summer also means long hours dedicated to learning the lines and dance moves for Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”

The VPAA is one of the first theatre companies in the world to be granted the rights to the performance, making this production, which is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, extra special.

Sing along with Elsa, Anna and the rest of the characters from the magical land of Arendelle when “Frozen Jr.” takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday and Monday. “We invite the little ones (and big ones) in the audience to stand and sing along with our cast to “Let It Go!” in a rousing, jubilant finale,” said VPAA executive producer, Annah Scully, in a press release.

“With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr.” is sure to enchant and delight audiences of all ages,” Scully said.

“Frozen Jr.” will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Sunday, August 4 at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. and on Monday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for reserved seating. Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.