Dance for $20.19 brings accessibility to Vail Dance Festival programming

Lil Buck and Michelle Dorrance in "Vail Dance Jam 3.0" at the 2018 Vail Dance Festival.

Erin Baiano | Special to the Daily

With special reduced ticket pricing – $20.19 for reserved seating under the pavilion at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and $10.19 for lawn seating, and children 12 and under are free on the lawn as usual – attendees will get to see world-class Vail Dance Festival programming for a fraction of the cost of other events.

The event, which is on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., will feature festival artists including artist-in-residence Lauren Lovette, Roman Mejia and Lil Buck. Lil Buck in particular will be a treat for audiences who don’t frequently find themselves at Vail Dance events; his style has jookin’ (Memphis street dance) influences and he frequently wears Air Jordans when performing.

The program includes an excerpt from “Common Ground,” which had its world premiere on October 5, 2018. “Common Ground” has choreography by Alonzo King, and will feature Alonzo King LINES Ballet Dancers Babatunji, Robb Beresford, Adji Cissoko, Madeline DeVries, Lorris Eichinger, Shuaib Elhassan, James Gowan, Ilaria Guerra, Maya Harr, Ashley Mayeux and Michael Montgomery. Guests will also see George Balanchine’s “Serenade” with Colorado Ballet.