Dancer-illusionists MOMIX to close out VPAC summer lineup on Aug. 28

MOMIX offers an entertaining multimedia experience that transports audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery.

Max Pucciariello/Courtesy photo

If you go … What: MOMIX When: Sunday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $45, or $30 for students More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/momix

The Vilar Performing Arts Center wraps up its summer season on Sunday, Aug. 28, with dancer-illusionists MOMIX. Combining athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, props and pure talent, MOMIX offers an entertaining multimedia experience that transports audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery.

For over 40 years, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries while also being featured on stage, screen and television all over the world. Under the direction of Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers and directors, MOMIX is surreal, surprising and massively creative. Each production focuses not only on the beauty of the human form, but also the beauty of nature, music, scenography and life itself.

The company’s newest production, Viva MOMIX, is a mix-and-match variety of sections from previous works resulting in a two-act performance of traditional MOMIX styles of illusion, beauty, magic and fun.

MOMIX recently appeared in a national commercial for Hanes and a Target ad that premiered during the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances across international television stations, the company’s repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. MOMIX also was featured in “Imagine,” one of the first 3-D IMAX films to be released in IMAX theaters worldwide.

Experience MOMIX live and in the flesh at the VPAC on Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets start at $45, or $30 for students. Visit VilarPAC.org/MOMIX for tickets and more information. MOMIX is also performing at the VPAC on Monday, Aug. 29, as part of the VPAC’s Support the Arts Reaching Students (STARS) program – however, the STARS performance is sold out.

While MOMIX will wrap up the summer at VPAC in style, the venue’s Underground Sound Series returns this fall, Sept. 9-Oct. 6. Visit VilarPAC.org/underground-sound for the lineup and information on Underground Sound passes to all six shows.