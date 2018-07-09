Dancing at ShowDown Town in Eagle

EAGLE — The lead singer of the band Left on the Tenth has an interesting perspective on his band's place in society: "I do not think we fit in with the human population," he muses on their track "Human Population" with the kind of bravado that gives one the feeling that he takes this thought as a compliment — a sentiment echoed by the chorus of joyous horns and funky keyboard behind him.

Certainly the band members pride themselves on being different, both in their music and in their lives, and the common theme behind their songs is that being a little different is a good thing.

Left on the Tenth performs in Eagle Town Park on Thursday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the free ShowDown Town concert series.

'Energetic and upbeat band'

A glimpse at their Instagram will tell you that the Montana-based band is a group of free-spirited friends who gets their kicks playing music, climbing mountains and surfing the coasts. A visit to their website reveals even more — the quirky cast of 10 includes several who chose to pose with plants in their biography photo, nicknames for each of their members and a cameo from a cat.

It's clear that while Left on Tenth is serious about their music, it's ultimately about letting loose and having a good time.

Interestingly, despite their naturalistic, bohemian vibe, many of their recent songs have a very urban funk feel.

"We are a very energetic and upbeat band. A lot of dancing and a great horn section make for a fun, funky time," said band member Ian Bailey.

Bailey said that Left on Tenth was inspired by many bands with varying styles, including Culture, Natiruts, Snarky Puppy, the Dead, Chico Trujillo, Sublime, Vulfpeck and RHCP.

Not only does Left on Tenth play music, but a big part of their live shows is dancing to it as well. "Dancin" Daniel Harvala shows off his moves, and encourages the crowd to get on their feet too.

"That's what we hope people leave with — a positive, memorable experience and maybe a couple new dance moves," Bailey said.

Thursday's ShowDown Town performance is a part of Left on Tenth's first tour, which is taking them across the western United States.

The ShowDown Town concert series runs every Thursday through Aug. 9. Organizers are reminding attendees that under state law, only non-alcoholic beverages or 3.2 percent beer are allowed in public parsk, including Eagle Town Park.