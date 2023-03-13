Danú celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at Vilar Performing Arts Center with traditional, high-energy show in Beaver Creek￼

Danú will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an energetic performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

What: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

When: Friday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $35, or $25 for children and students; a four-pack is also available for $125

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/danu If you go …

Grab your leprechaun friends and prepare your green attire because the Irish are coming to Beaver Creek on St. Patrick’s Day. The traditional Irish ensemble Danú performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Hailing from the historic County Waterford in Ireland, Danú is one of the leading Irish ensembles today and performs standing-room-only concerts throughout Ireland centered around their high-energy performances and glorious mix of ancient Irish music as well as new repertoire.

For over two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English) have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America, as well as major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel and across Europe.

Danú is “a powerhouse band,” according to The Irish Times; and The New York Times was mesmerized by their sound from “fierce fiddle reels to pensive ballads.”

Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience unlike any other St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

For tickets and more information about Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit VilarPAC.org/danu .