Darius Rucker and more to play Beaver Creek for Birds of Prey

Believe it or not, there's so much more to do at Xfinity Birds of Prey than just watch some skiing. With live music being such an integral part of the Vail Valley, it's no wonder that there are so many opportunities to hear some tunes throughout the weekend.

The Goonies: As part of the '80s Ski Welcome Party, The Goonies will kick of Birds of Prey weekend on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. They're known throughout the state for performing classics like "Take On Me," Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and more.

The Monophonics: A soul band from the Bay Area will take the Tincup Music Stage on Friday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. The band cites Sly and the Family Stone as a major influence, and their music has been called "timeless" and "cinematic."

Beau Thomas: A Summit County native, singer-songwriter Beau Thomas' music features soul, rock and folk. He'll take to the Tincup Music Stage on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Hackensaw Boys: Following Thomas will be the raw, gritty Hackensaw Boys. The Virginia-based band is known for collaborating with other bands, sometimes resulting in a 20-person performance. They will perform from 3 to 6 p.m.

Darius Rucker: Country superstar and former front man of Hootie & the Blowfish will visit the Vilar to perform Frank Sinatra songs with 16-pice big band accompaniment. The event, benefiting the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. Tickets will cost $500, and can be purchased at http://www.vilarpac.org.