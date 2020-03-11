Dark Star Orchestra announces summer show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Dark Star Orchestra joins the summer concert lineup at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The show is Friday, July 3, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at grfavail.com.
The Grateful Dead tribute band is one of the most well-recognized. The band’s tour will also go to Dillon Amphitheater in Dillon, Washington’s in Fort Collins and Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Grand Junction.
The current lineup at the amphitheater is the following:
- Thursday, June 4: Bluegrass Superjam with Ghost of Paul Revere
- Friday, June 5: Deer Tick with Andy Frasco and the U.N.
- Saturday, June 6: Twiddle with Mihali
- Sunday, June 7: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Thursday, July 9: Lindsey Stirling
